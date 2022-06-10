The Moon and Stars Community Festival is being organised by Original Allstars Music CIC and Over the Moon Shoreham CIC at Coronation Green on Saturday, June 18, from 12pm to 8pm. The whole thing, from concept to delivery, has been put together in under four weeks.

Emily Phillips, Over the Moon director, said: "Moon and Stars Community Festival will provide an opportunity for young local musicians to experience playing live music on stage to a festival crowd, give the people of Adur a fun, creative local day out and bring some vibrancy and good cheer to the heart of Shoreham.

"There will be free entry and you can bring your own picnic. There will be live music on stage in a marquee, featuring local bands of all ages, interactive community craft activities, stalls and a parade. Festival dress is most definitely encouraged."

Shoreham Allstars celebrating 10 years

A crowdfunding appeal on JustGiving has raised more than £1,000 towards the costs of the festival infrastructure. Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/moonandstars to make a donation.Stalls will be available (no food and drink), email [email protected] for more information.