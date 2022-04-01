No more selling ice cream for Eastbourne actress after break-out role

Sorrel Jordan

After graduating in the pandemic’s summer of 2020, Sorrel found herself selling ice cream on Brighton pier.

But now her career is well and truly under way in a show she is adoring.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beautiful tells the inspiring true story Carole King, the chart-topping music legend,and of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit song-writing team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

The show tours to Brighton Theatre Royal from March 29-April 2; Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from April 12-16 and then a home-town gig for Sorrel when it tours to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre August 23-27.

Sorrel said: “I auditioned for this back in September and I had a few auditions on Zoom and then a couple in person and then we started rehearsals in January. We rehearsed for five weeks and I think we needed that long because it is such a demanding show with the actor-muso element. We are all playing instruments on the stage for the songs and we needed a long time to get everything working and to get all the movements right.”

Sorrel plays drums and percussion as her main thing but also plays guitar and bass.

“And I hadn’t realised before I started this job just how many of the songs that you already know are actually Carole King’s. You just start realising that she wrote this and she wrote that and she wrote this and she wrote that. She wrote so much stuff for other people but I hadn’t really realised who she was before then.

“And then you hear the Tapestry album and you realise it’s just such a natural approach that she had. She is a real icon especially as a female. There were not that many female composers back in the 50s and 60s so she was ground-breaking in that respect. But also the songs are just so great. And I think it is because she was very humble and very down to earth. She was never really interested in fame and fortune and stardom. She just wrote from a really down to earth place and I think that’s what makes the music so incredibly relatable. Whenever you listen you just think ‘Oh yes, I have felt like that’ or ‘I’ve had that experience’ and it just feels really real to you. She was writing from a place that had no ego so you just feel that you really connect.”

“I grew up in a very liberal family, very outgoing, and they were very encouraging towards me picking up instruments and learning them and I also did a lot of shows at school. I just thought that I would apply for drama school. I knew it would be really hard but I just thought that I would regret it if I didn’t try and I ended up getting into a couple. I graduated from Mountview in 2020, and now this is the biggest thing that I have done so far. I was selling ice cream on Brighton pier and then I did a show called Ordinary People in Maidstone in Kent for a couple of weeks in the summer but this one is obviously much bigger and going on tour. We’re touring until May and then we have a couple of months’ break and then hopefully will be going on until November. It is just really exciting to be going to lots of different places.”

For the latest breaking news where you live in Sussex, follow us on Twitter @Sussex_World and like us on Facebook @SussexWorldUK

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022