Original Railway Children among the New Park films

The Railway Children

The Lost Girls is inspired by the classic tale of Peter Pan. The Lost Girls chronicles four generations of Darling women as they struggle in the aftermath of their adventures with Peter Pan in Neverland. One of the year’s most original films.

We are screening The Railway Children three times this week. This sparkling restoration has lost none of its joyous virtues or its ability to tug on the heartstrings. After the enforced absence of their father, three children move with their mother to Yorkshire, where, during their adventures, they attempt to discover the reason for his disappearance. £3.50 for kids.

Wings of Desire is one of cinema’s loveliest city symphonies. Wim Wenders’s beautiful film is an elegy, a reverie and a meditation on existence. Two angels, Damiel and Cassiel, glide through the streets of Berlin, observing the bustling population, providing invisible rays of hope to the distressed but never interacting with them.