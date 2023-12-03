Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics comes to Brighton – we review this ultimate mums' night out!

Back in the very late 90s (gosh, I’m ageing myself now), anyone who was anyone on the Brighton clubbing scene loved the Pussycat Club.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Well, that’s what it felt like to little old me, who was in the first throes of going for nights out as I hit the tender age of 18.

The Pussycat Club used to be hosted at the Zap club on Brighton seafront on Friday nights. It attracted all the top DJs in the world at the time, and no guest was more hotly anticipated than DJing titan Pete Tong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When my friends and I saw he was going to be topping the bill, we knew we had to be there at any cost (as I remember, the cost was £20 for entry to the Pussycat Club – which seems a fairly whopping sum for 25 years ago!).

Most Popular

Pete Tong, Jules Buckley and the Essential Orchestra. Picture: Ash Youd Photo

So, it was with literal squeals of excitement that my friend Lynsey and I headed to the Brighton Centre last week to see the main man himself perform with his electric orchestra.

Pete Tong Presents Ibiza Classics is a night that took us back to those good ol’ days of clubbing, a night to let our hair down and dance like nobody was watching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ok, so it may have been a chilly Wednesday, and the 11pm curfew time was when nights out ‘back in the day’ would usually be getting going, but that didn’t detract from the atmosphere one bit.

In fact, it probably only made it better.

‘Clubbing’ earlier in the evening meant the next day wouldn’t be spent walking round like a literal zombie, like it was back in the 90s when I only got a couple of hours’ sleep before getting up for my Saturday job.

Ok, so Thursday morning’s school run was a bit bleary eyed, but I was pretty much a fully functioning human.

Everyone in Wednesday’s sold-out crowd in Brighton was just as up for it as if it had been Saturday night. We were right in the thick of the standing area, and as the tunes came on, everyone started busting some moves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And whereas two mums in their very early 40s might feel more conspicuous in clubs in Brighton now, people of all ages had come to see Pete Tong. He’s been at the top of his game for so long that he appeals to almost every age demographic.

He’s also every bit as good as he used to be. It was literally banger after banger being played and I loved them all. Rhythm is a dancer, Children, 9 PM (Till I Come), You Don't Know Me, Café Del Mar, and so, so many more.

Every track was a chance to reminisce and brought so many memories flooding back. It was a night of pure feel good energy.

Also, a pretty fine workout. My Garmin watch said I clocked up a few thousand steps thanks to my dancing and plenty of jumping up and down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pete Tong is your host for the night, taking centre stage, but he is joined by long-time collaborator and conductor Jules Buckley who leads The Essential Orchestra.

He is also joined by guest singers MNEK, John Martin of Swedish House Mafia fame, Jem Cooke and Jazzy. Couple them with his house singers, and with so many players in the mix, the night had a mini festival vibe.

So many thinks felt exactly like they had done, but going to the bar and not being able to order a Smirnoff Ice or a Bacardi Breezer was a bit disappointing.

And instead of the sky high heels I used to wear, I opted for Converse for maximum comfort. Teenage me would be horrified, but slightly older and creakier me loved it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from that, though, it’s good to know that there’s still a space where you can go back in time and celebrate the White Isle and its hedonistic party anthems like it’s 1999, but be tucked up in bed before midnight.

Thanks, Pete Tong, hope to see you again next year when you hit up Brighton again.

Details of next year’s tour have just been announced and tickets go on sale on December 8, from 9.30am, via www.ticketmaster.co.uk