Anne-Marie brings The Unhealthy Club tour to Brighton: We review last night's concert

Known for her raw and powerful pop hits, Anne-Marie performed to a sell-out crowd last night.

The star’s headline tour came to Brighton Centre, where she performed hit, after hit, after hit.

Named after her third album Unhealthy, The Unhealthy Club tour took us on a journey full of emotion featuring a host of new tracks as well as some of her best-loved numbers.

From break-ups, to relationship issues, to happier times, every topic is covered. And when Anne-Marie sings you can tell she means every word of it – make no mistake, this album is personal.

Anne-Marie performed to a sold-out crowd in Brighton last night. Picture: Brighton Centre

Title track Unhealthy was a crowd favourite, complete with country dancing to boot, while Trainwreck and Psycho saw the singer go full pelt, Kills Me To Love You and You & I showcased her softer side.

But no matter what she was singing, her voice is killer and her very enthusiastic fans loved every number.

Taking it back to previous records, 2002, Ciao Adios and FRIENDS were some of my favourites because it’s just so much fun to sing along at the top of your voice when you know every word.

The staging for this tour is unusual in that is feels more like a play. A house frontage and bed were repeatedly wheeled in and out from behind a curtain. When Anne-Marie performed sat on the bed, it almost felt like we’d been invited in for a cosy night at her house. It was also very moodily lit. I loved the vibe, but for those seated further back in the venue it did sometimes make it difficult to see her properly, leaving you to rely on the two screens off to each side of the stage.

Her team of six dancers were epic, sometimes breaking out into classical dance or ballet, the next minute switching it up to street dance.

She flew through 22 songs in an hour-and-a-half and while it was great to hear so may of her tracks, if I had one tiny bit of feedback it would be that it felt a tiny bit rushed.

Personally, I’d have taken one less track for a little chat and the building of some anticipation. But that’s probably just me, as there’s no denying everyone in the crowd seemed to be having a great time.