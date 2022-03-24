P!nk tribute act Mizz P!nk and Abba Fever head to Eastbourne

Mizz Pink

Spokeswoman Emily Barnes said: “P!nk tribute act Mizz P!nk will be delighting fans with hits of the American singer and songwriter at the P!nk Tribute Show, and Abba Fever will be creating their own tribute to the Swedish supergroup.

“Tribute shows normally held at Eastbourne Bandstand have moved to the Shackleton Hall inside the Welcome Building, which is located between the Congress Theatre and Winter Garden.

“The P!nk Tribute Show is on Friday, March 25 and stars Stacey Green as Mizz P!nk, the ultimate tribute to the rock chick with great looks, costumes, and attitude.

“The set list includes P!nk’s greatest hits – Get the Party Started, Who Knew, Just Like a Pill, What About Us, Just Like Fire, Please Don’t Leave Me, Sober and many more.

“On Saturday, March 26 Abba Fever will take to the stage for the ultimate Abba Tribute Show.

“Now in their 23rd year, Abba Fever is one of the most successful touring live Abba productions in the UK and Europe.

“The five-piece band transports fans back to the 1970s through the biggest hits of the world’s favourite band. Live vocals, stunning musicianship, authentic costumes and exciting choreography all contribute to a spectacular show which gets audiences to their feet night after night.”

Tribute tickets cost £8.95 for adult in advance (child £6.95) and doors open at 7pm for 8pm performances. Friends of Eastbourne Bandstand cardholders receive ten per cent off most ticket prices.

EastbourneBandstand.co.uk.

