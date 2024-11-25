Rag'n'Bone Man performs in Brighton: "An epic performance on home turf"

Katherine Hollisey-McLean
By Katherine Hollisey-McLean

Editor/Content editor/Columnist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 18:25 BST

Three years ago, I saw Rag’n’Bone Man’s gig at the Brighton Centre.

At the start of the show I knew a few of his songs, but he wasn’t somebody I particularly called myself a fan of.

By the end, I was a fully paid-up member of the fan club (slight exaggeration, but you get the picture) and couldn’t wait for him to come back to town so I could see him perform live again. That voice – wow!

That moment finally came last night (Sunday, November 24), when he returned to the Brighton Centre for an epic performance on home turf.

Rag'n'Bone Man performed in Brighton on November 24Rag'n'Bone Man performed in Brighton on November 24
With a new album just out, exploring a more soulful and bluesy side to the chart-topping British singer-songwriter, the show was billed a celebration of his roots.

What Do You Believe In? features powerful tracks that really showcase Rag'n'Bone Man's signature deep, soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics. I love the title track so much, and All I Know is immediately catchy. I defy you not to be singing along by the end.

The Right Way is almost Motown-esque and Put a Little Hurt on Me is a beautifully soulful ballad.

Throw in his more well known classics like Human, Skin, Anywhere Away from Here and his two collaborations with Calvin Harris – Lovers in a Past Life and Giant and you had the recipe for a brilliant night of live music. You can’t beat that level of pure emotion sung by the richest of voices.

Come back any time, Rag’n’Bone Man. Your fans will be waiting.

For more information about what’s on at the Brighton Centre, visit https://brightoncentre.co.uk/

