Review of the Sussex Players in Horsham: A concert that transcended reality

The Sussex Players – a group of local and well-respected musicians – opened the first concert of 2025 at the Horsham Music Circle with a programme that took the audience hand-in-hand on an entrancing journey...

Frank Bridge’s, notably underrated, String Sextet in Eb major headed the programme. Its opening soaring melodies played at once by both Templeman and Hanson-Laurent ushered in a dream-like sense of wonderment for which we were not to wake from. Acute and intense musical dialogue driven by the players frequently broke out: sounding all around the church, these numerous motivic events flirted between complex personified caricatures. Narrated by a much more sombre quality, the dream continued in the second movement. An endless, singular thought – underpinned by a pensive cello motive – almost inevitably gave way to an explosion of erratic interjections played with conviction and iron-intent by all. Running onwards, escaping deeper into the dream, our world comes to an unsettling calm before the final movement begins. While distant imaginings of characters from the opening movement filled us with a sense of triumph, our experience was now somewhat marred by an ever-present feeling of doubt. However, with one last injection vivacious energy by the players in the third movement, the audience was able to escape these waning thoughts: finishing in a climatic frenzy of conquered hope.

A charming set of string octet arrangements by Anna Cooper came next: Bolero by Moskowski; Apres un Reve by Faure; Prelude to a Kiss by Duke Ellington. Though Cooper herself was meant to be playing as part of the octet, her niece was to be married, and so Hanson-Laurent took her place instead – a thought that perhaps influenced our dream as we walk further onwards still: spritely and gay Spanish dancers could be seen all around, a post-matrimonial dance had begun. Dancers dressed in bright, stark colours processed round the hallucinatory courtyard in pairs of equally measured palettes. Our band of accompanying musicians, having so wonderfully harnessed and guided this exciting and festive energy, begun to steer us towards a more poetic and introspective passion. Two equally soulful singers – our cellists, Garner and Giddey – now perform a metatheatrical aria about the very dream we seemed to have been experiencing. At its close, our dancers once again took to the stage in a slower more intimate dance (Duke Elligton’s Prelude to a Kiss) filled with colourful apparitions for which our accompanying band played with a sense of equally connected sensitivity.

Finally awoken by the impending rumbling of Mendelsohn’s Octet for Strings, the Sussex Players brought us back to our earthly-inspired thoughts with the fieriest playing yet. With a sense of primal and innate musical instinct, these musicians took us on a reminiscing journey through intense dialogue, now in the form of fugal interruptions; strict march-like processions; sombre reflections; and running flourishes that chattered away till the piece’s end. Faced with the reality that all previous thoughts belonged to another world the concert finished in a powerful, roaring summit!

The Sussex Players at the Horsham Music Circle, 15/02/25

The Sussex Players - Judith Templeman: Violin; Rachel Ellis: Violin; Anna Giddey: Violin; Adam Barker: Violin; Ros Hanson-Laurent: Viola; Emily Marsden: Viola; Jessica Garner: Cello; Joe Giddey: Cello

Reviewed by Luca J Imperiale