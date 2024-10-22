Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Second Screaming, pillows and the other ways Brits try and handle watching scary movies this Halloween 🎃

Do you Second Scream, or have other ways of dealing with watching horror movies when you don’t want to?

This Halloween, research shows that over 78% of a certain generation indulge in the act of Second Screaming as a means of handling horror movies.

But what is Second Screaming, and is it purely a generational thing?

Halloween approaches and the anxiety for some isn’t merely who is coming to knock on the door for a trick or a treat?

This time of year marks a time many inquisitive movie fans might step outside of their comfort zone to check out one of the litany of horror movies available, either at the cinema or streaming.

But with the envelope being pushed in terms of what appears on screen more and more, in part thanks to the practical effects that have made the Terrifier series so beloved , what about those of us - I mean, what about those who don’t have the iron nerve anymore to watch a transgressive horror movie?

Three , who will be providing horror movie fans with 5G speeds once again this Halloween to watch a plethora of “ video nasties ” on their mobile devices, undertook research to determined how many people “Second Scream” and what other coping mechanisms movie fans have in dealing with the intolerable tension that takes place on screen sometimes.

Hands up how many partake in Second Screaming to avoid being shocked by the antits of Jason, Michael or Freddy while watching one of their films? | New Line/Paramount/Canva

Their research was conducted with 2,500 nationally representative horror film fans between 11th-14th October 2024, with psychologist Dr. Charlotte Armitage explaining some of the reasons behind the findings.

But before that, you might ask yourself “second screaming? Is that a Gen Z thing or something?”

Well…

What is Second Screaming?

“Second Screaming” is a term used to describe the act of reading spoilers for a horror movie in order to prepare for what’s ahead. It could be to determine when a jump scare is, or if there is an act of violence that perhaps would cause a nauseating sensation or lead to a panic attack.

While Wikipedia articles often don’t share the gratuitous nature of horror movies, IMDB have a Parents Guide which for the most part does describe some of the violence or scene of an upsetting nature - usually reserved to let adults know what their kids could be watching, but now it seems more for horror fans to prepare for the worse.

It can be undertaken before going to see a horror movie, but for the most part is undertaken during a movie, with the added bonus of a mobile phone covering your line of vision in the more intense moments of a horror movie.

What generation of movie-goers indulge in Second Screaming the most?

While it might feel like I’m piling onto Gen Z , the research places them in pole position as those who undertake Second Screaming. Of those Three asked, 68% admitted to watching a horror movie with their phone in their hand to prepare for what’s to come.

Generation X make up almost a quarter (23%) of those who also indulge in Second Screaming, while the Boomer generation only make up 10% of those who take part in the practice.

Of those who outright look at spoilers before even entering the cinema or popping in the blu-ray, 75% of Gen Z admitted they will seek out spoilers for horror movies, while Generation X came in second with 23% stating they undertake the practice and Boomers only making up 13% of those happy to have their movie spoiled.

Psychologist Dr Charlotte Armitage explains: “In an age where information is at our fingertips, it’s no wonder that our viewing habits as a nation are evolving. For younger generations, to focus and pay attention for long periods of time, such as waiting until the end of a film, could feel like too long a time to wait.”

“However, what we’ve seen in this research is that whilst 35% cite impatience as a reason for looking up spooky spoilers, the notion of using your phone during a horror film is also providing people with a comfort blanking by taking away the suspense.”

What other ways do people deal with horror movies?

The research also asked those surveyed other means they deal with horror movies they are watching; 20% said they’d grab a snack (eschewing the warning of saying “I’ll be right back” ), 19% said they prefer watching horror movies during the day, 18% admitted to using their phone as a distraction while the trusted pillow-in-front-of-the-face technique is used by 18% of those surveyed.

Do you take a look at horror movie spoilers to prepare for the worst, or do you prefer the white knuckle ride of not knowing what to expect? Let us know how you deal with horror movies this Halloween season by leaving a comment down below.