Get ready to celebrate the remarkable legacy of one of the UK’s most treasured bands – Simply Red is coming to Brighton.

The iconic soul and pop band will mark their forthcoming 40th anniversary with a special UK & Ireland arena tour for September & October 2025, with a date at the Brighton Centre scheduled for October 7, 2025.

Tickets are on sale now through www.simplyred.com

"Simply Red are turning 40! We’re looking forward to marking this special milestone with you all in 2025 on our UK tour” says Mick Hucknall.

Mick Hucknall is going on tour with Simply Red in 2025 – and they're stopping at the Brighton Centre on October 7. Picture: Brighton Centre

“Fans can expect to hear all their favourite Simply Red tracks from 1985 to the present, and enjoy a memorable night celebrating the incredible journey that we've been on together over the past four decades."

Few bands have enjoyed the success and longevity of Simply Red. With over 60 million albums sold worldwide, five UK #1 albums, 1.8 billion streams across streaming platforms worldwide, and over 1 million YouTube subscribers, Simply Red remain one of the UK’s most successful and well-loved bands. Their 1991 classic Stars was the best-selling album for two years running in Britain and Europe, and all 13 of Simply Red’s studio albums, including their latest release ‘Time’, have been UK Top 10’s.

For more information, see the Brighton Centre website.

Mick Hucknall formed Simply Red in 1985 working-class Manchester, and enjoyed early success with first single ‘Money’s Too Tight To Mention’ and the Brit Award-nominated album ‘Picture Book’ (the first of 13 nominations, and 3 Brit Award wins). This was followed by a decade of superstardom and global hits. Today Simply Red continue to sell out tours across the globe. Their live show is renowned for its exceptional quality, with Mick Hucknall long-established as one of the great vocalists of contemporary music.

To celebrate this impressive 40-year milestone, Simply Red head back out on the road in 2025, telling the musical story of Simply Red so far – from ‘Picture Book’ to ‘Time’, and everything in between.