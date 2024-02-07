Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With All My Love will see Jane travel to more than 20 theatres and arenas across the UK – including a night at Brighton Centre on Sunday, November 10, performing well-known songs as well as new material penned by Jane herself.

Filled with love, glamour, and Jane’s warm Yorkshire wit, With All My Love is your opportunity to spend an evening with a national treasure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most Popular

Jane will perform at the Brighton Centre on Sunday, November 10, 2024. Picture: Brighton Centre

Tickets can be bought from cuffeandtaylor.com

Speaking about With All My Love Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.

“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”