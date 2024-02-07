Singer and TV presenter Jane McDonald bringing new tour to Sussex
and live on Freeview channel 276
With All My Love will see Jane travel to more than 20 theatres and arenas across the UK – including a night at Brighton Centre on Sunday, November 10, performing well-known songs as well as new material penned by Jane herself.
Filled with love, glamour, and Jane’s warm Yorkshire wit, With All My Love is your opportunity to spend an evening with a national treasure.
HAVE YOU READ? Arundel Castle's 2024 season – details of opening times, special events, ticket prices and more
Tickets can be bought from cuffeandtaylor.com
Speaking about With All My Love Jane said: “Over the years, my fans have shown so much love for me and my music – and this tour is going to be my chance to give them a little extra love in return.
“The thrill of a live audience is what I love most about being a performer and it always takes me right back to the early days of my career, so I cannot wait to get back on the road once more to sing for you all.”
Jane won the hearts of the nation in the BBC docusoap The Cruise back in 1998 and secured her reputation as a national treasure virtually overnight.