From historical re-enactments and guided tours to family-friendly demonstrations and interactive activities, live performances, and the spectacle of jousting, the 2024 events line up includes:

Easter Medieval Festival, Good Friday, March 29 – Easter Sunday, March 31

Travel back to the year 1191 this Easter at Arundel Castle. Imagine King Richard the Lionheart gathering his Barons to prepare for the Third Crusade. The Earl of Arundel is testing his men in combat and archery to prepare for the journey.

Set within a large, tented encampment on the lower lawns of the castle, the three-day immersive event will feature 12th-century combat demonstrations, archery and falconry displays. There will be craft tents where artisans show how they make things like pewter items, cook food, work with leather, and more. You can listen to medieval music from Myal and Peg, and there will be plenty of ‘have-a-go’ activities, including archery and axe throwing. Children can even have the chance to participate in Arundel Castle’s renowned ‘Kids Battles’.

Tulip Festival, April - please check Arundel Castle’s social media channels or website to find out when the flowers are in bloom

An annual springtime celebration and now one of the most recognised gardening events in the UK, come and explore Arundel Castle’s sensational tulip festival. Set against the iconic backdrop of the castle, a breathtaking array of colours will greet you as over 100,000 tulip bulbs, representing 120 different varieties, have been lovingly planted by the castle's acclaimed Head Gardener, Martin Duncan, and his skilled team. Make sure not to overlook this splendid showcase of nature's beauty.

Plant Fair, Sunday, April 21

Join us for Arundel Castle's 2024 Plant Fair, an event presented by a group of expert nurseries known as the Plant Fair Roadshows. Here, you'll have the chance to explore a diverse selection of locally cultivated, garden-friendly, and occasionally unique plants.

Nestled within the castle's beautiful grounds, this fair offers an exceptional experience for both experienced gardeners and beginners alike. It's a great opportunity to purchase plants directly from knowledgeable growers, and you can also benefit from free valuable advice provided by the growers themselves and the Plant Fair Doctor.

Allium Extravaganza, May – please check Arundel Castle’s social media channels or website to find out when the flowers are in bloom

Experience the spectacular Allium Extravaganza at Arundel Castle this May, where thousands of alliums will burst into bloom with their vibrant, pom-pom-shaped heads.

Known as the ‘fireworks of gardening’, these towering flowers will add a surge of colour to the castle's gardens. Visitors can admire the long-stemmed plants in the English herbaceous borders and see the white blooms of the Cowanii and Mont Blanc complementing the Fitzalan Chapel's White Garden.

Medieval Festival – A Skirmish, Saturday, May 25 – Monday, May 27

In this thrilling May bank holiday event set during the 15th century, a French raiding party seeks to seize Arundel Castle while the Earl is away. With only a small garrison force to defend the castle, visitors can immerse themselves in and experience the tension of this turbulent time. They can explore three tented encampments showcasing 15th-century crafts, cooking, weapons, and armour, participate in archery, warrior training and axe throwing, and younger visitors can take part in the Castle’s renowned ‘Kids Battles’.

With visitors able to witness two skirmishes each day, falconry demonstrations, medieval music performances, fire eating, and artillery demonstrations, there is plenty to transport them back to England's historical turmoil.

Medieval Weekend Festival, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7

Experience the excitement of medieval times at Arundel Castle's Medieval Festival. This family-friendly weekend event will be set in 1474; the Earl of Arundel celebrates the birth of his first grandson with a knight's foot tournament and an archery contest featuring teams from England, France, and Poland.

The festival takes place in the grounds of Arundel Castle, where visitors can explore a tented encampment and see demonstrations of historical crafts, including forging, cooking, leather work, as well as combat, falconry and the Knights and archery tournament.

For those looking to get hands-on experience, there will be plenty of activities such as axe throwing, crossbows, archery, and even battles for children to get involved with. The festival also features medieval music from performers Myal and Peg, and tales from a storyteller.

Daimler & Lanchester Car Visit, Thursday, July 18

The Daimler & Lanchester Owners Club celebrates its 60th Anniversary in 2024 with a five-day event, including a visit to Arundel Castle on Thursday 18th July. Around 50 cars will be displayed on the lower lawns of the Castle, a sight that will delight automobile enthusiasts of all ages.

International Medieval Jousting Tournament, Tuesday, July 30 – Sunday, August 4

The International Jousting Tournament is returning to Arundel Castle once again. Held over six days, this year’s tournament comprises eight competitors divided into four teams that will be competing for the individual honours as well as representing their countries from across the globe. The event also includes a hunting skills competition and the much sought-after chivalry award. Visitors can witness the thrilling display of horseback combat as the knights charge down the tilt rail and lances shatter on opponents' shields.

It’s not all horses and the excitement of the joust; the arena will also host falconry, a fire eater and the renowned Arundel Castle ‘Kids Battle’. In the grounds, there will be medieval musicians, and activities for visitors to try their hand at, including archery, warrior training, and axe throwing. The Knights’ Table, including a festival bar, will also be serving a spectacular feast.

Tickets include access to the castle, grounds and gardens, as well as full access to the event. A thrilling spectacle of courage and honour awaits.

History Days, Thursday, August 8 and 15

Ideal for families and history buffs of all ages, Arundel Castle's History Days provide an opportunity for everyone to step back in time and delve into diverse historical eras! Attendees can interact with various historical figures, from a Norman knight and a pirate to someone from the Stone Age. Engaging in historical activities like archery, crossbows, warrior training, and a craft tent adds to the immersive experience. Children can even participate in exciting battles.

Beyond the hands-on experiences, the event features a storyteller, musician, and face painter to entertain and captivate visitors, and the chance to meet a falconer. Impromptu combat and weapons demonstrations will also be scattered throughout the event, ensuring an entertaining historical exploration.

Shakespeare open-air theatre: Romeo & Juliet, Friday and Saturday, August 16 and 17

Step into the magic of Shakespeare's timeless classic, Romeo & Juliet, as Arundel Castle's Earl's Garden transforms into a captivating outdoor theatre. This unique performance is hosted by Illyria1 and promises to be a highlight of the summer social calendar. Join us for an enchanting evening under the stars, surrounded by the historic beauty of Arundel Castle, and immerse yourself in a tragic tale of love and destiny but that is extremely funny too! Reserve your tickets from April.

Festival of History, Saturday, August 24 – Monday, August 26

Embark on a 12,000-year journey from the Stone Age to the 20th century at Arundel Castle's Festival of History, unfolding over the last August bank holiday weekend. Spread across the lower lawns of the castle, this three-day extravaganza invites visitors to delve into the evolution of costumes, weapons, armour, and battle tactics.

Living history groups and individual interpreters will showcase historical crafts like forging, cooking, leatherwork, and period crafts. See the castle’s grounds come alive with bow and gun demonstrations, Saxon, Norman, Medieval Knights, falconry, Roman Gladiators, a medieval artillery display, and a history parade leading to the Grand Melee.

Visitors can also participate in hands-on activities such as axe throwing, archery, crossbows and crafting. Plus, there are battles for children to join and entertainment from medieval musicians, including Myal and Peg.

Characters from History, Wednesday and Thursday, October 30 and 31

Step back in time to the first two sieges at Arundel Castle and experience life in the 12th century at the Characters from History events. Perfect for keeping the family busy during the October half term, visitors can meet characters from the castle’s past, including crusaders, knights, and archers, who will share their stories and give visitors a glimpse into people’s everyday lives at this time.

Meet a falconer, listen to tall tales from a storyteller, enjoy medieval tunes by wandering musicians Myal and Peg, or take a tour of the Castle’s moat. Watch historical craft and weapons demonstrations, and those over eight years old can try their hand at archery.

While tickets for all events can be purchased at the gates of Arundel Castle, pre-booking is highly recommended, as many events sell out in advance. Ticket prices vary for each event, but entry to the castle and grounds was around £22 last year. Opening times also vary, but the gardens tend to be open between 10am and 5pm.

Visit www.arundelcastle.org for more information, exact ticket prices and FAQs. The Castle coffee shop, restaurant and tea terrace are available at all events. Catering, provided by the Knights’ Table, is also available at many events – detailed on the website.

Arundel Castle reserves the right to change events or access to areas at any time. All catering is subject to menu and opening hours variations and availability. Age and height restrictions apply to some of the visitor activities.

