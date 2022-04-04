Southern Sunset Festival returns to Hastings this summer

Southern Sunset Festival

Spokesman Rob Chadwick said: “First up, the mighty Pendulum. These guys are legends in the electronic music scene bringing DnB, dubstep and rock-inspired elements into their thumping electronic sound. Propane Nightmares, their iconic 2008 track, smashed the charts for 29 weeks in the UK and they’ve gone from success to success.

“UK Drill and Hip-hop artist, Tion Wayne, is leading the way in the scene and his tune with Russ Millions Keisha & Becky had a well deserved place in the top 10 UK charts. This followed on from Body with Russ Millions, the first drill ever to chart at number one.

“Widely regarded as one of the world’s top UK garage and house DJs, we can’t wait to welcome DJ EZ. As one of the earliest proponents of UK garage music, EZ cut his teeth in London’s pirate radio scene and went on to become a global name. His energy and enthusiasm for mixing produces some of the best live performances around. Garage legend, DJ Luck joins us on 6th August. DJ Luck (and MC Neat) were seminal in launching the garage scene in the UK. Their track ‘A Little Bit of Luck’ needs no introduction, it speaks for itself. One for all the garage heads!

“Katy B launched onto the stage in 2011 with her album On A Mission. Since then, she’s gone to collaborate with Kaytranada, Craig David, Tinie Tempah and plenty more. 2022 sees her touring the globe and we’re super excited welcome her. XOYO resident, Mike Skinner also joins us. Mike Skinner had an eclectic career stemming from his youth, writing hip hop and garage music at an early age and going on to release his seminal music project The Streets in 1994. With thoughtful and gritty wordplay, you’d be mad to miss him perform live.

“Bassline titan Darkzy joins us, mixing the best in bassline, dubstep and DnB. He’s joined by fellow Crucast member Window Kid, who is tearing up the MC scene. Rising up the ranks through years of grime and dubstep, Window Kid and Darkzy performing together will be a set unlike any other. Luude has quickly risen to prominence in the DnB scene, with his remixes of classic tunes such as Men At Work as well as creating fresh summer belters such as Down Under (feat. Colin Hay). Ragga veteran and jungle lord, General Levy joins us this Summer. If anyone knows how to whip a crowd up, it’s him! Expect amen breaks, rolling basslines and the General to give his usual high-energy performance. BBC Radio 1 presenter and DJ, Arielle Free also joins us at Southern Sunset. Known for spinning only the best tunes around and with a finger on the pulse on what’s fresh, expect pure belters in her set.

“Emily Nash is one to watch out for. She’s smashing it with her thumping house tracks laced with feel-good euphoric vocals. Her latest track Garden is a dancefloor shaker, and we can’t wait to have her join us. Finally, our special guest is the legendary DnB trio, Kings Of The Rollers. Made up of Serum, Voltage and Bladerunner, all drum and bass heads know these guys have been pushing hard! Each member is a legend in their own right and bring their unique sound to each set they play.”

Tickets on www.southernsunsetfestival.com

