Special events coming to Theatre Royal Brighton this March

The ELO Experience

Among the events are:

The ELO Experience - Thu 3 Mar

The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is - Fri 4 Mar

Dracula - Mon 7 Mar

BalletBoyz - Tue 8 Mar

Madama Butterfly - Wed 9 Mar

Carmen - Thu 10 Mar

Firedance - Sat 12 Mar

The Glenn Miller Orchestra - Sun 13 Mar

The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight Wed 2 Mar

Get ready to be moved with Festival of The Dead’s brand-new show, ‘The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight’, an evening that brings a glorious mashup of head-banging hits, classical instruments and an abundance of candles! Featuring the classical reimaginings of a 13-piece Chamber Orchestra, guests will be able to re-live and experience some of the most well-known and well-loved Rock & Metal songs from the last 40 years, including the likes of Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Rage Against the Machine, Linkin Park and more.

The ELO Experience Thu 3 Mar

The ELO Experience have been bringing the music of Jeff Lynne and The Electric Light orchestra to the live stage for over 12 years. The ELO Experience are the world's foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra. With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, why not come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

Please note: This production contains strobe and flashing lights and haze effects.

The Greatest Hits of Motown – How Sweet It Is Fri 4 Mar

Now in its 18th successive year, this stunning 100% live show combine’s first class music together with slick choreography and an amazing band. You’ll be ‘Dancing On The Ceiling’, with songs from legendary artistes such as Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, Smokey Robinson, Marvin Gaye, The Jackson Five, The Isley Brothers, Edwin Starr and many more.

Dracula Mon 7 Mar

Few stories capture the imagination more powerfully than Dracula. But when James Gaddas (Bad Girls, Coronation Street) comes across Bram Stoker’s original handwritten copy while working on a satellite channel TV show, what he reads chills him to the bone. From strange encounters in the Count’s castle in Transylvania, to his ghostly arrival on a ship of death off the coast of Whitby, through midnight seductions and a heroic pursuit across Europe, racing against the setting of the sun – all have served to thrill and excite readers in equal measure. But this copy contains pages never actually published and leads him to a terrifying discovery. What if everything we thought we knew – was just the beginning?

BalletBoyz Tue 8 Mar

Bold, boisterous and beautiful: BalletBoyz are back. Meet the eight extraordinary young dancers who feature in this explosion of mesmeric dance, fused with the witty and distinctive BalletBoyz

trademark use of film and behind the scenes content. Winners of numerous awards across the world,

BalletBoyz are one of the most cheekily original and innovative forces in dance, thrilling audiences and critics with their unique style, blending achingly beautiful dance, both exhilarating and graceful, with stunning music and film. Deluxe features work by some of the world’s most exciting artists, including choreographer Xie Xin, composer Jiang Shaofeng, Punchdrunk’s Maxine Doyle and jazz musician and composer Cassie Kinoshi of the Mercury-nominated SEED Ensemble.

Madama Butterfly Wed 9 Mar

Senbla presents Opera International's award winning Ellen Kent Production with international soloists, highly praised chorus and full orchestra - Puccini's Madama Butterfly. Welcoming back the fabulous Korean soprano Elena Dee and celebrated international sopranos Alyona Kistenyova, Maria Davydova and Ecaterina Timbaliuk*. This award-winning Opera returns in a new production with exquisite sets including a spectacular Japanese garden and fabulous costumes including antique wedding kimonos from Japan. One of the world’s most popular operas, Madama Butterfly tells the heart-breaking story of the beautiful young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval lieutenant – with dramatic results. Highlights include the melodic Humming Chorus, the moving aria One Fine Day and the unforgettable Love Duet.

Sung in Italian with English surtitles. *Cast subject to Change

Carmen Thu 10 Mar

Senbla presents Opera International's award winning Ellen Kent Production with international soloists, highly praised chorus and full orchestra - Bizet's Carmen. Starring international Russian mezzo soprano Maria Davydova and Romanian mezzo soprano Ecaterina Timbaliuk*. An evening of passion, sexual jealousy, death and unforgettable arias. This dazzling production with orchestra features Bizet’s

unforgettable melodies including The Toreador’s Song, Carmen’s enticing Habanera, and Don José’s lyrical Flower Song in a setting evoking the stunning architecture of Seville and its main square with Roman and Moorish influences.

Sung in French with English surtitles. *Cast subject to Change

Firedance - Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer Sat 12 Mar

Hot pulsing beats, seductive choreography and passion that will take your breath away. With live

Latin musicians and a dynamic dance ensemble, get ready for a captivating dance experience you strictly won’t want to miss. Featuring iconic songs including - In the Air Tonight, Sway, Bad Romance, Sweet Dreams, Relight My Fire, Bamboleo and many more, Firedance is here and it’s the hottest ticket in town.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra Sun 13 Mar

The world’s most popular big band The Glenn Miller Orchestra, directed by music legend Ray McVay, returns with all the best-selling blockbusters including In the Mood, Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, and Tuxedo Junction as well as some surprises. The Orchestra is joined by the sensational vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. This year marks the 80th anniversary of Glenn Miller’s Hollywood movie appearances, which featured show-stopping song-and-dance numbers, such as Kalamazoo

and Chattanooga Choo Choo. The Glenn Miller Orchestra directed by music legend Ray McVay is a truly dazzling musical extravaganza. Audiences of all ages will be thrilled by the sound of this spectacular Big Band.