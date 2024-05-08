Step back in time to the golden era of music as Lipstick On Your Collar returns to Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Rock Around The Clock and the birth of Rock 'n' Roll in 1955, through to the Beat Group sounds of the Beatles led British invasion, and beyond, expect soaring vocals, sweeping harmonies, outstanding musicianship, spinning basses and flaming pianos. The show will include hits from the likes of Connie Francis, Buddy Holly, Brenda Lee, Jerry Lee Lewis, The Beatles, The Ronettes, Cliff Richard, Cilla Black, Sandie Shaw and many more musical legends.

Taking inspiration from the iconic fashion and styles of the time, the two-hour show is performed by a full live band, leading audiences on a toe tapping, fun-filled musical journey through yesteryear, featuring nostalgic video footage showcasing the artists and the events of the day – a glorious reminiscence of all that this wonderful era had to offer.

Lead singer, Nicola Seeking-Smith, talked about the show, “We’re really excited to be bringing Lipstick on Your Collar back to Crawley. The 50s and 60s are such an iconic period of time and we hope that our portrayal of this fantastic music will have people singing along and dancing all the way home!”