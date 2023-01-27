Suede confirm Bexhill date

Suede have released 15 Again ahead of their anticipated headline tour of the UK beginning in March – which now includes an extra date in East Sussex.

Taken from their ninth studio album Autofiction, debuting at number two in the UK albums chart and marking Suede’s highest charting LP since 1999’s Head Music, the album was released to widespread critical acclaim.

With many dates on the tour already sold out including G Live, Guildford on March 6 and Brighton Dome March 20, they have added an extra date on March 25 at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion.

Spokeswoman Kara McCabe said: “As 2022 drew to a close Autofiction was praised anew, ranking as an essential album of the year in critics’ and fan lists alike.

"High praise came from The Sun, The Financial Times, Daily Mail, Evening Standard, Daily Record, Yorkshire Post, Morning Star, Record Collector, the Quietus, Louder Than War, Classic Pop, Uncut and more followed, including the album in their coveted Best of Year lists.

“Looking ahead to 2023, Suede will perform a full UK headline tour in March. Billed as a performance of classics, hits, and tracks from Autofiction, the tour has been met with huge demand. The last remaining tickets are currently on sale for dates in Aberdeen, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and Leeds with other dates sold out.

“With Autofiction Suede’s aim was to create an album capturing the unique power and energy that exists between the band and their audience at gigs, a theme that has resonated since the day they announced the album, debuting the bold opening track She Still Leads Me On live on stage at a surprise performance in Brussels that was livestreamed for fans.

“Following two special Autofiction launch shows at London’s Electric Ballroom in October 2022 (both of which sold out in under 20 seconds on announcement), in November Suede returned to America for the first time since 2011 for a co-headline tour with Manic Street Preachers, described as “epic” by SPIN and “in amazing form” by Brooklyn Vegan.

