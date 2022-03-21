Sussex Chorus celebrates its centenary

Sussex Chorus

Its centenary was in 2021 but celebrations were delayed due to Covid 19. The concert, a performance of Bach’s St John Passion, will take place at 7.30 pm on Saturday, March 26 at St Andrew’s Church, Burgess Hill, RH15 0LG.

Spokeswoman Anne Jordan said: “The St John Passion is an extraordinary musical accomplishment and one of the most dramatic oratorios ever written.

“It tells the story of Jesus’ last days as a man, betrayed and broken through the cruellest of persecutions. Bach intersperses the work with a collection of arias, chorales and choruses that interweaves the subtext of love, sacrifice and redemption at its centre.

“Sussex Chorus will be joined by a cast of world-class soloists. Pauls Putnins (bass baritone) will sing the part of Jesus and Jon Openshaw (baritone) the part of Pilate. The Evangelist, one of the most demanding oratorical roles written, will be sung by the choir’s music director, tenor Stephen Anthony Brown who will also be directing not only the choir but the orchestra and soloists too.

“Orchestral accompaniment will be provided by the Rosenau Sinfonia and other solo parts will be sung by Ted Black (tenor), Rosanna Harris (soprano) and Helena Cooke (mezzo soprano). The harpsichord continuo will be played by the choir’s accompanist Jeremy Weaver, music director at St Mary’s Horsham.”

Sussex Chorus chairman John Welch said: “The St John Passion is a stunning work. It’s very exciting to be singing it as part of our centenary celebrations and this is an opportunity to hear an Albert Hall quality concert in a beautiful local setting.

“I encourage all music lovers to join us for what is sure to be a glorious evening of music.”

Tickets are £15 full price or £6 for under-16s or students and can be bought from Eventbrite.co.uk; Carousel Music (01444 417654); Burgess Hill Help Point (01444 247726) or by contacting Sussex Chorus’s ticket manager Richard Moon (01444 412579).

Visit www.sussexchorus.org for more information about the choir. New singers are always welcome.

