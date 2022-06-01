The new episode features Phil Hewitt, Sussex World arts editor and founding chairman of the Festival of Chichester, talking about this year’s festival which gets underway on June 11th.

Duncan talks to Chichester cricketing legends The Skulking Loafers, and there is a tribute to Richard Williamson, longtime Chichester Observer columnist and much-loved local nature writer.

Plus there is information on Chichester District Council’s Tik-Tok challenge for those aged 16-25.

The Chi Pod logo.

Hear the latest episode at: thechipod.co.uk, on Apple Podcasts and on Spotify.

Find the Chi Pod on Facebook.com/TheChiPod and on Instagram.com/thechipod

Contact the Chi Pod at [email protected]

The Skulking Loafers (left to right: Lee Russell, Keith Budd, Windsor Holden).

