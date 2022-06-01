The new episode features Phil Hewitt, Sussex World arts editor and founding chairman of the Festival of Chichester, talking about this year’s festival which gets underway on June 11th.
Duncan talks to Chichester cricketing legends The Skulking Loafers, and there is a tribute to Richard Williamson, longtime Chichester Observer columnist and much-loved local nature writer.
Plus there is information on Chichester District Council’s Tik-Tok challenge for those aged 16-25.
