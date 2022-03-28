The Dead Kennedys announce Bexhill date

Formed in 1978, The Dead Kennedys merged revolutionary politics with hardcore punk music and, in the process, became one of the defining hardcore bands.
A spokesman said: “Often, they were more notable for their politics than their music, but that was part of their impact. The Kennedys were more inspired by British punk and the fiery, revolutionary-implied politics of the Sex Pistols than the artier tendencies of New York punk rockers. The Dead Kennedys became the most political and – to the eyes of many observers, including Christians and right-wing politicians – the most dangerous band in hardcore.”
