“The feel-good play of the summer” promised for Brighton Open Air Theatre

Waiting For God

Sarah said: “It is a very funny and heart-warming play with some wicked one liners! Great accompanied with a picnic and wine! Sex, drugs and Saga cruises!”

The piece is an original stage play based on the popular BAFTA- nominated TV series.

“Reminiscent of when the Rolling Stones got their bus passes, the TV characters are brilliantly re-imagined, facing the challenges that come with growing old disgracefully in today’s society. At Bayview Retirement Village, feisty, retired war zone reporter Diana Trent conspires with new and eccentric resident raver Tom Ballard to give the conniving manager Harvey Baines his come-uppance with unexpectedly heart-warming results.”

Cast includes: Nathan Ariss, Sarah Anne Barfoot, Nick Bartlett, Winnie Ikediashi, Jack Kristiansen, Sarah Mann and Paul Moriarty. Performances from August 17-20; tickets £15 and concessions £12.50.

Sarah said: “We chose the play because of its feel-good factor. It's the perfect picnic play! We wanted to celebrate a return to some normality after Covid with a heart-warming romantic comedy.

“It is based on the BAFTA-nominated TV series of the same name that starred Stephanie Cole and Graham Crowden, but the writer Michael Aitkens has updated it for today’s audience and Sarah Mann Company will be putting their own twist on it so expect talk of senior citizen sex, non-prescription drugs, hip replacements and dodgy prostates!

" It has some wicked one-liners and hilarious knockabout farce. As our regular audience know, we always try to create a sense of event with all our productions so be prepared for surprises! There will be a party atmosphere and an uplifting summer playlist to accompany your picnic when doors open at 6pm with dancing for all at the end of the show.