The Garden Show returns to Stansted Park

“It’s a great opportunity to explore what’s on the doorstep; source new talent, designers and artisans; browse affordable and handpicked companies showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts; and then treat your taste buds to tempting foods and wines. It’s also a good opportunity to learn about gardening, pick up top tips from horticultural experts to solve those frustrating problems: they know what they are doing. As ever the specialist plantsmen will bring their knowledge and an abundance of beautiful plants. It’s a great chance to get your garden into shape and with the show’s environmentalist’s, Jules and Lance’s, brilliant advice you can be sure that any garden will grow into heathy and happy places and any garden ailments are resolved in as friendly a way as possible. Plus they will be specifically providing the solution to any pruning confusion and holding a daily Walk & Talk on The Hidden Life of Trees. We are delighted to be able this year to reintroduce the daily Walk & Talk with herbalist Steve Taylor (Choosing herbs for the garden and how to get the best out of them) and Ben Cross from Crosslands Nursery will also be back on Sunday to extol, in his usual energetic way, the British Cut Flower Industry… British Flowers Rock!