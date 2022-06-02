The Garden Show returns to Stansted Park

Spokeswoman Emily Clay said: “Join us for the 28th Garden Show at Stansted Park, the perfect event to find all you need to make your garden grow and refresh your home.
“It’s a great opportunity to explore what’s on the doorstep; source new talent, designers and artisans; browse affordable and handpicked companies showcasing the latest specialist plants, garden and home accessories, art, design, sculpture, fashion, gifts; and then treat your taste buds to tempting foods and wines. It’s also a good opportunity to learn about gardening, pick up top tips from horticultural experts to solve those frustrating problems: they know what they are doing. As ever the specialist plantsmen will bring their knowledge and an abundance of beautiful plants. It’s a great chance to get your garden into shape and with the show’s environmentalist’s, Jules and Lance’s, brilliant advice you can be sure that any garden will grow into heathy and happy places and any garden ailments are resolved in as friendly a way as possible. Plus they will be specifically providing the solution to any pruning confusion and holding a daily Walk & Talk on The Hidden Life of Trees. We are delighted to be able this year to reintroduce the daily Walk & Talk with herbalist Steve Taylor (Choosing herbs for the garden and how to get the best out of them) and Ben Cross from Crosslands Nursery will also be back on Sunday to extol, in his usual energetic way, the British Cut Flower Industry… British Flowers Rock!
“The s how’s chosen charity is CancerWise – www.cancerwise.org.uk – aspiring to be an enabling, compassionate community for people with cancer and those who care for them, based in Chichester, offering support and information to anyone who is concerned about cancer.
“Through counselling, complementary therapies or emotional care, they provide support to the mind, body, spirit and emotional health of people through and beyond cancer. They are much need of support currently and they will be holding a giant tombola along with fete fun guessing games. We will be welcoming back Ray Hunt with his Whacky Garden designed with his unique flair in aid of CancerWise.
“But it’s not all about gardening with ongoing and varied artisan demonstrations and the busy Studio Shops showcasing talented designers willing to share their expertise: jewellery design, water colour painting, photography, weaving, felt making, forging, pottery along with delicious foods and wines to taste and so much more. There is plenty to engage your children and indeed the whole family: watch children play in the beautiful parklands, ride on the toddler fun fair with Carousel Amusements, have faces painted, explore the arboretum or watch Huxley Birds of Prey soar through the skies.”
www.thegardenshowonline.com; 01243 538456.