The Ladyboys of Bangkok return to Brighton this weekend – how to book the best tickets

The popular Lady Boys of Bangkok shows return to Brighton this weekend.

As part of Brighton Fringe, the Lady Boys of Bangkok will be bringing their new tour Summer of Fun to the Sabai theatre tent at St Peter’s Square from tomorrow (Friday, May 6) until June 4.

A spokesman said: “Let’s make 2022 a ‘summer of fun’ with 16 of the world’s most glamorous and beautiful showgirls... that just happen to be men! From Hollywood to Bollywood, West End to Las Vegas these diamante dripping divas perform and create all your favourite and biggest hits from the world’s most famous pop icons.

"A must-see new production for 2022 with plenty of fun filled comedy and outrageous cheekiness, with over 400 incredible costumes and more theatrical sequin laden production numbers than you can shake your tail feather at!”

Show times and ticket offers

The Lady Boys of Bangkok shows are on Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7pm; Fridays and Saturdays at 7pm and 9pm; and Sundays at 6pm. There is an additional show on Thursday, June 2 at 9pm.

Standard admission is £24.50/£18 students, premium seats £30 and platinum seats £34 (£32 and £36 on Saturdays). Champagne tables (which seat up to 8 people) are £450.

All seats for Friday, May 6, are just £15. Tuesday seats are 2 for 1 (excludes champagne tables) and Wednesday seats are £17.50.

Book tickets at www.ladyboysofbangkok.co.uk

