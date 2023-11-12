The music of Zimmer vs Williams comes to Brighton

An evening of film music came to Brighton on Saturday, courtesy of the London Concert Orchestra.

Performing epic scores celebrating two of the greatest film music composers of all time – John Williams and Hans Zimmer – the 75-piece orchestra took us through a host of of incredibly well-known pieces.

It took place at the Brighton Centre to a crowd of thousands on Saturday night. For more information on upcoming events at the Brighton Centre, see the website.

The music of Zimmer vs Williams came to Brighton Centre. Picture: Brighton Centre

It included music from Gladiator, Superman, Harry Potter, Inception, Jurassic Park, The Dark Knight Rises, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, The Da Vinci Code, Indiana Jones, E.T and many more.

Every score was almost instantly recognisable and instantly transported you to specific scenes in the movies.

For film fanatics like my husband and me, who worked in Florida for a year at theme parks where the music of John Williams in particular is celebrated, it was a real treat.

The music itself was enough, but as a final flourish it was performed alongside a stunning choir and set to a mesmerising laser show.

Including two halves and an interval, the night lasted the best part of three hours, but the time flew by.

It was just so relaxing to listen to musicians at the top of their game perform such beautiful compositions.