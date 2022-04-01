Treorchy Male Choir heads to Eastbourne

The Rotary Club of Eastbourne is offering an evening concert with the world-renowned Treorchy Male Choir.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 1st April 2022, 8:05 am
Treorchy Male Choir

The 70-strong ensemble will travel from the Rhondda Valley in South Wales for the concert at St Saviour’s and St Peter’s Church at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 2.

From inauspicious beginnings in 1883 in the Red Cow Hotel, The Treorchy Male Choir has developed into one of the world’s most famous male voice ensembles. The Choir has shared a stage with some of the greats of the entertainment industry, including Sir Tom Jones, Dame Shirley Bassey, Katherine Jenkins and even Ozzy Osbourne.

Bob Hamblyn, of The Rotary Club of Eastbourne, said; “In this, our centenary year, we are honoured to welcome this legendary Welsh institution to our town. Tickets are on sale now and we look forward to a wonderful concert that will raise funds for our Homes for Homeless centenary project.”

“The Rotary Club of Eastbourne’s Homes for Homeless initiative aims to develop four one-bedroom homes for those living on the streets of Eastbourne. The financial target is £400,000. This will enable the local Rotary Club to buy, refurbish and furnish a suitable site dedicated to providing a dignified abode for homeless people in the town.”

For more information and to book, visit: https://homes-for-homeless.org/events/

