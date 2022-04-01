Tribute evening to blind Chichester piano tuner who lit the hearts of so many

Friends and family gathered in Chichester’s New Park Cinema to remember Anva Luc, the inspirational blind piano tuner and repairer from Chichester whose life lit the hearts of so many.

By Phil Hewitt
Friday, 1st April 2022, 7:05 am
Anva and his family

Walter Francisco, from the cinema, said: “He passed away in December, and we put on a tribute in conjunction with the family. We raised just under £1,000 for local charity Talking News.

“A full house were left in awe at the talent of the family, very much inspired by the extraordinary Anva Luc.”

“Pieces played included works from Schumann, Debussy, Ravel and Rachmaninov, with the latter’s Vocalise, performed by (his daughter) Imy on piano and (his son) Kenji on cello, stunning the audience with its passion and technique.

“The musical programme was followed by a moving short documentary film – The Journey of the Piano Tuner (2007) – by Danny Weinstein. In the short, we witness Anva Luc going about his daily life tuning pianos, swimming, gardening and so much more. It was an emotional end to a wonderful night of music and memories. All proceeds from the event will be donated to local charity Talking News, of which Anva was a dedicated listener.”

Read our obituary: Fond tributes to the Chichester piano tuner who “lit the hearts of many”

Programme – A Tribute to Anva Luc

Yuriko Luc (Piano solo)

Childhood Scenes op.15 (1838) by Robert Schumann

1. Of Foreign Lands and People

7. Dreaming

Kenji Luc (Cello) with Imy Luc (Piano)

Cello Sonata (1915) by Claude Debussy

1. Prologue

Vocalise (1912) by Sergei Rachmaninov

Luke Jones (Piano solo)

Sonatine (1905) by Maurice Ravel

1. Modéré (moderate)

2. Mouvement de menuet (Minuet tempo)

3. Animé (animated)

Imy Luc (Piano solo)

Daisies (solo piano transcription of the original song for voice and piano) (1916) by Sergei Rachmaninov

‘My Favourite things’ from The Sound of Music, arranged for solo piano by Stephen Hough

Imy Luc and Luke Jones (Piano duet)

Mother Goose Suite (1910) by Maurice Ravel

1. Pavane of Sleeping Beauty

2. Little Tom Thumb / Hop-o’-My-Thumb

3. Little Ugly Girl, Empress of the Pagodas

4. Conversation of Beauty and the Beast

5. The Fairy Garden

Kenji Luc and Imy Luc (Cello and piano)

Evergreen by Barbara Streisand

