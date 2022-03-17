Tribute nights in Eastbourne: "You won’t see a bad wig here!”

Through The Rain a celebration of Barry Manilow

Spokesman Paul Finch said: “Very few performers influence the modern pop culture the way that this man has – as a performer, as a writer and as a boundary breaker! With the largest fan base in the world, to do this man justice it has to be approached with the dignity and respect that he deserves. This isn’t a tribute act. This is a genuine fan, paying homage to an incredible talent as we celebrate a legend as we relive the music of Through The Rain – A Celebration of Barry Manilow. With an incredible live band and stunning backing vocalists, this production celebrates the timeless songs and melodies of Barry Manilow, the man and his genius, with all his classic hits including I Write The Songs, One Voice, Copacabana, Could It Be Magic, I Made It Through The Rain, Mandy and so many more.”

Paul is also promoting Rock For Heroes, a fundraiser in support of Help for Heroes – at The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne on March 25 at 7.30p: “After what can only be described as an unprecedented year, Rock for Heroes is back on the road, bringing the perfect combination of your favourite rock songs delivered as only we can, continuing fund-raising in support of the fantastic Help for Heroes.

“We will be collecting for this amazing cause after every show. Our aim is to raise £2.5 million. Performed by a full live rock band and our incredible singers, complete with brilliant personalities and hilarious comedy value, this really is a night out unlike any other with music from artists such as Queen, The Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Van Halen, Toto, Bon Jovi, Guns N Roses, AC/DC, Prince, Dire Straits and so many more. You won’t see a bad wig here!”

