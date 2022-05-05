Ukrainian pianist performs ‘deeply moving’ concert at Brighton church to raise donations

Some audience members were moved to tears when a Ukrainian pianist played at a Brighton church to raise money for his home country.

The ‘deeply moving’ concert at Brighton Unitarian Church, in New Road, was held last Friday (April 29) and 70 people attended, helping to raise £410 for victims of the war in Ukraine.

A spokesman for the church said: “Ukrainian pianist Ivan Hovorun played a memorable 45-minute set which included works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, Chopin and Liszt. Between the pieces, Ivan spoke about the war in Ukraine and his extremely personal account of what is happening visibly moved many in the audience to tears.

Ivan, 38, was born in Kaniv, a rural city just hours from Kyviv, but was raised in Lviv. He is a graduate of Manchester Royal Northern College of Music. He is now dedicating his time and prestigious talent to performing and raising money for his home country.”

The event opened with a short welcome speech by Brighton & Hove mayor, councillor Alan Robins.

The money raised will be sent to the Global Support Fund. Find out more at www.withukraine.org