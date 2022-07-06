UK/US duo offer Hastings date

David Ford and Annie Dressner

David said: “We are going on a tour called The Summer Holiday Tour and will be playing tiny theatres in mostly seaside towns. Annie and I met and started playing music together in January 2022. After two years in which most musicians were dealing with a frustrating level of inaction and forced to work mostly alone, as the world started opening up we wasted no time in getting our collaboration started. Within two weeks of singing our first song together, we had finished our debut record. We named it 48 hours, in honour of the two-day burst of songwriting that brought about most of the material.

“Annie was born and raised in New York City while I have lived nearly all my life in Sussex. Despite such different places of origin, we easily found much common ground upon which to build a creative partnership.

“Although we never discussed in advance what the songs should sound like or the subjects we should cover, we were instinctively drawn to the kinds of tunes we heard growing up on classic albums by James Taylor, Carole King, Paul Simon, with their emphasis on melody, harmony and lyrics that deal honestly with matters of the heart.