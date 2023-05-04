Venue change for Craig David’s Worthing gig

Craig David

Spokeswoman Maria Philippou said: “At The Castle will be moving house to Wiston Estate, Steyning and is now Wiston Summer Sounds, September 8-10. Due to logistical complications, the event is moving to the gorgeous grounds of Wiston House, set in the South Downs National Park, just a 20 min drive from Worthing, and with a shuttle bus service from Shoreham-by-Sea train station, we’ll see you there. All tickets for day one with Craig David + Patrick Nazemi remain valid.

“Craig David is bringing his world-famous TS5 live show from Miami. It’s been many years since the town last played host to an outdoor concert on this scale so come and join us for an incredible night of music that’s been enjoyed across the globe and can now be experienced at Wiston Estate, Steyning as part of Wiston Summer Sounds open air concert series.

“TS5 started out as an exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami. The set combines massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing, Garage to Bashment, with the latest chart-topping House hits mixed in. Craig is no stranger to DJ-ing, having started out working on the UK club circuit before finding success as a solo artist, selling more than 15 million albums, scoring 14 top ten hits and going multi-platinum in more than 20 countries. It’s his amazing ability to sing, MC and work the crowd, all while DJ-ing, that underpins the popularity of TS5. This summer, as well as coming to Worthing, TS5 will return to Ibiza Rocks for a fifth summer pool party residency and will be kicking off a new pool party residency in Marbella. It’s now a globally recognised party brand, having toured the world and visited locations in Australia, the US, Japan, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Europe, entertaining more than 1.5 million clubbers.