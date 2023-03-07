Friend and Arundel Festival colleague Lucy Brett pays tribute to Judith Buckland, founding chairman of the Arundel Festival Society, who has died at the age of 92. The funeral will be on Friday, April 14 at St Paul's Church in Chichester at 11am. Everyone will be welcome.

“Meeting Judith Buckland for the first time nearly 40 years ago after reading an article in the West Sussex Gazette about the need for volunteer help with publicity and marketing for the Arundel Festival Society, I realised that I had encountered a force of nature. Before I knew it, I had the proofs of the upcoming Festival Brochure thrust into my hands and was told to ring all the local press for wall to wall press coverage.

“Judith was part of that formidable post war generation of women who made things happen against the odds. I recognised straight away that here was someone determined to present a pre-eminent arts festival in an around Arundel Castle in late August each year and someone who would stop at nothing to cajole, persuade and charm sponsors, volunteers, artists, and audiences to be part of what she always called the ‘Festival Family’.

“Judith brought them all to Arundel for ten days around the late August Bank Holiday - The Regents Park Open Air Theatre company in memorable Shakespeare productions at Arundel Castle; firstly in the Tilting Yard and then the American Ground; internationally known orchestras and soloists in St Nicholas Church, Arundel Cathedral and the Barons’ Hall; a world premiere of an opera; ABBA tribute bands, spectacular fireworks, jazz and the growing ‘fringe’ activities. Many of these are still with us today, included the Gallery Trail, Theatre Trail and a profusion of community events around the town.

“Thinking back to those heady days in the mid-80s when corporate giving and hospitality was at its height, Judith’s capacity for inventive and lucrative sponsorships was legendary. Long term relationships with major companies based in Sussex such as Royal Sun Alliance, Gatwick Airport, and Eurotherm together with local solicitors, accountants, and smaller companies provided a financial base for all the activity. Though I imagine the prospect of entertaining guests to dinner in the Duke of Norfolk’s private smoking room in Arundel Castle helped.

“M&S refused hard cash but offered to provide one of their senior management team to advise on the business aspects of setting up and running an arts organisation. So successful was this that Tony Ginty returned to the Festival for many years in his own time, working as one of the volunteers. Judith even thought of approaching Ernest Saunders for tips on finance whilst he was in Ford Prison for his involvement in the Guinness Share Trading scandal in the 1980s.

“She knew how important it was to look after performers and was a wonderful cook. Artists said it was the only engagement where they got home made fruitcake for tea, and I remember many summons to Ly Ho for CMS and egg mouse (Lyminster House jargon for Cold Meat and Salad and egg mousse).

“Anyone who expressed an interest in the Festival was immediately recruited to the band of volunteers. Most notable was the Heavy Brigade, the brilliant stage crew creating seating, stages, and lighting. Also important was the next generation of young volunteers like my children who were pressed into service as rubbish clearers, porters of picnics, and sentries on doors.

