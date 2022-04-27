The show is produced by Latest TV and features the top 30 heritage chart hits voted on by more than 80 countries worldwide, plus music videos, interviews, and live music from global stars. And you can watch an episode here thanks to Latest TV.

The Heritage Chart show is presented by Mike Read and now features the top 40 heritage hits, including appearances by Toyah, Sting, Peter Cox, The Vapors, Dean Friedman, Sweet, Starjets and The Automatics. Who will be number one this week?

Latest TV is part of the UK Local TV network covering Brighton, Hove and West Sussex, and producing high quality films and documentaries for TV stations nationally. Latest TV livestreams every day globally at www.thelatest.co.uk There's also a YouTube channel here.