Newhaven celebrated Sussex Day on Saturday, June 17, with a community fair and performances at the bandstand.

Sussex Day is the county day for the historic county of Sussex in southern England and is celebrated on June 16 each year to celebrate the rich heritage and culture of Sussex. Newhaven Festival organised this event, along with a series of upcoming events in the town.

Rhoda Funnell from Newhaven Festival said: “This was the first event by Newhaven Town Council as an open event at The Bandstand. We were thrilled to have so many local artists, creatives and performers at the Bandstand. Plus some of our Sussex producers providing foods. And local community groups too.

“It was a brilliantly sunny day, not too hot and very relaxed. With great attendance. Our feedback is for more events for the future and plans are already afoot to deliver more!”

The idea for the event came from town crier idea Jason Eid, who opened the event with Newhaven’s Earthquake Drummers. The day celebrated the best of Newhaven and it’s Sussex community.

The day included live music, Norcross dancers and Earthquake Drummers. Musician Nick Pyn performed, sponsored by the Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA) and Pam Derfemmes performed her South American music.

Newhaven Green Centre’s Library of Things and Repair Café was also in attendance. They help local people life more sustainably and affordably by helping to fix broken possessions and letting local people borrow needed items.

Upcoming events in Newhaven include the Fish Festival on June 24 and the RNLI Summer Fayre on July 1.

For more information visit newhavenfestival.co.uk