The society was awarded £29,683 from an Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant for an “exciting new project.”

According to a spokesperson for the society: “The project will start on June 12 and run through to 31 December, 2025. As part of the project, we will talk to local residents, schools, families, artists, and disabled and community groups to find out how we can ensure the collections we display and the stories we tell are relevant, engaging and accessible.

“We will review our collection, enhance the interpretation of our art and objects and extend the way we tell Newhaven’s story online. We will improve our display spaces, create roving displays in the community and establish a cultural hub where people and artists can engage creatively with the collection.”

Newhaven Historical Society awarded £29,683 by Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant. Photo: Newhaven Historical Society

Newhaven Historical Society own and manage the Newhaven Museum which is located at Paradise Park in Newhaven, East Sussex – within easy reach of Brighton and Eastbourne. The museum houses a diverse collection of photographs and artefacts relating to local heritage and the maritime history of Newhaven and the surrounding area.

The museum is now open until October 28 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11am until 4pm.

An annual programme of interesting talks and events take place at the Hillcrest Centre, Hillcrest Road, Newhaven. These are frequently of interest to anyone researching family history and the life and times of their family in Newhaven and East Sussex.

If you want to help tell Newhaven’s story and explore the town’s heritage, please get in touch with Jenny Flood on [email protected]

Arts Council National Lottery Project Grant

For more information visit newhavenhistoricalsociety.org.uk