WemsFest offers Ukraine fund-raiser

The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre

Artistic director and founder Mark Ringwood said: “April Fool’s Day (April 1) is a very appropriate day for WemsFest’s Comedy @ The Club to raise money for Ukrainian Refugees through their evening at Emsworth Sports Club.

“The arts organisation is donating £5 from the £15 ticket price directly to the Disaster Emergency Committee funding frontline services for refugees taking refuge in the countries bordering Ukraine.

“Headlining the evening is The Scottish Falsetto Sock Puppet Theatre. Earth’s funniest footwear were locked down the same as everyone else, and they were certainly busy designing a brand-new show with their trademark nonsense.

“Also on the bill, which is curated and MC’d by Jeff Lane, is Graeme Collard who has been performing stand-up since 2011, mainly on the Brighton and London circuits. He discusses his unique reasons for being a vegetarian as well as making observations on everyday scenarios and confusions.

“And Sam Savage as Linda Larkin. Linda is the creation of comedian Sam Savage. She came about when Sam got bored of the sock puppet and invested in a wig. Her show is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. She is a Guess Who Champion, owns a talking guinea pig and believes the world can be saved with love and gossip.”

Emsworth Sports & Social Club, 43 Havant Road, Emsworth. Doors 7.30pm; laughter starts at 8pm. Tickets from Bookends, Harbour Records in Emsworth, and wegottickets.com.

