West Wittering-based musician offers plastic protest song

West Wittering-based musician Michael Fry has come up with a plastic pollution protest song.

By Phil Hewitt
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 11:05 am
Michael Fry

Plastic No by Michael J Fry & The Plastic NoNo Band is now available.

Michael said: “I was approached last summer by Lavant WI Climate Ambassador Maureen O’Grady to compose a song for a Plastic Free Picnic that she was putting on as part of her local remit. Maureen is a staunch campaigner and also works with Surfers against Sewage and has been working hard to gain plastic-free status for Chichester. I had a draft version that I performed at the picnic and the response was so positive that it was decided to create a recorded version. Initially it was going to be a solo acoustic version, really for Maureen’s body of work to support her drive for plastic-free status.

“Life got in the way for a while but I finally set myself to recording and the version that came out just took on a life of its own. It has turned out to be a real call for a ban on single use plastics and the outro is a multi-voice rallying cry. My great friend and musical partner Charlotte Woodman lent her amazing voice, and highly talented local guitarist Harry Caiger, from Harry and the Hounds, played lead guitar. He nailed it when I asked him to imagine he was standing atop a speaker stack, long hair blowing in a fan driven wind. Harry actually has very well cut shorter hair but a wonderful imagination!

“Maureen and I just hope that people will listen to the song and its important message and be inspired to make small changes that make a big difference. A close music friend has already changed the way he shops after hearing it, so I guess it’s already a success!”

Plastic No by Michael J Fry & The Plastic NoNo Band has been released on www.fryedmusic.com.

