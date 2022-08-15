Why these are the seven must-see shows across Sussex this week

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Maude as Phileas Fogg Around the World in 80 Days

1)

Crazy For You, Chichester Festival Theatre, until September 4. It’s been the feel-good musical of the summer – with just a couple of weeks to go.

Here’s what we thought - https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/why-everyone-is-going-to-go-crazy-for-crazy-for-you-at-chichester-this-summer-3774762Theatre-mad Bobby Child is torn between his show-business dreams and his rich, demanding New York fiancée and rich, demanding New York mother who want him to run the family bank. On his mother’s insistence, he reluctantly heads west for the bygone mining town of Deadrock, Nevada, to foreclose on a mortgage.

There he finds the mortgage in question is on a dilapidated Victorian theatre and the owner’s daughter Polly is the girl of his dreams. Desperate to prove his good faith and win her love, Bobby lights on the idea of putting on a show – complete with glamorous dancers from New York’s Follies – to save the theatre and renew the town.

2)

Mama Mia at the Brighton Centre from August 16 for one week only

Interview with the show’s Sussex star - https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/horsham-boy-toby-miles-will-be-our-sky-as-mamma-mia-plays-brighton-3785512It comes billed as the world’s sunniest and most exhilarating smash-hit musical.

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA.

Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

3)

Around The World in 80 Days is at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from Fri 5 Aug 2022 - Sat 27 Aug 2022

Here’s what our critic thought - https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/family-and-parenting/around-the-world-in-80-days-offers-sheer-theatrical-delight-on-the-eastbourne-stage-3803823They said it was ridiculous but Phileas Fogg is fabulously determined as he wagers his whole fortune on the seemingly impossible. Surely no one could circumnavigate the world in just 80 days?!

104 characters, seven actors, six trains, six boats, four fights, two dances, one sleigh ride, a storm, a circus, a balloon, and an elephant will take to the Devonshire Park stage this summer in this rip-roaring telling of Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in 80 Days.

Join Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout as they journey from London to Brindisi, Bombay, Yokohama, and even the Wild West. From the team responsible for our last summer production, 39 Steps and Eastbourne’s legendary pantomime this much loved escapade is hilariously brought to life as never before.

4)

Anna-Lisa Maree is writer and director of Women of Pensionable Rage which heads to The Grove Theatre, Eastbourne on Sunday, August 21.

“The piece was originally created during lockdown as a one woman show for Judy Buxton and following a premiere at the Stables Theatre in Hastings last October and a run at Chiswick Playhouse earlier this year we are now looking at touring the show in the near future,” she said.

“It has been likened to Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads and covers everything from alcohol and drug dependency to domestic abuse and gaslighting but ultimately it's a combination of bitter-sweet comedy and brutal honesty allowing authentic selves to finally step out and shine; after all, those who weather the heaviest storms appreciate the brightest rainbows!

Find out more at https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/bitter-sweet-comedy-and-brutal-honesty-on-the-eastbourne-stage-3803066

5)

Ending the week, Arundel Festival will begin – and it has got a fabulous music section this year.

6) Fancy a classical concert 450 feet in the air above the Brighton coastline? - how to get your tickets

Classical pianist AyseDeniz is to perform on a grand piano at sunset on British Airways i360 flights in Brighton.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/family-and-parenting/classical-concert-450-feet-in-the-air-above-the-brighton-coastliine-how-to-get-your-tickets-3802373

Laura Pauley, communications manager at British Airways i360, said: “Experience spectacular views and breath-taking music on Saturday, August 20 between 7.30-8.30pm as AyseDeniz performs a sunset concerto on a full-size grand piano 450ft above the south coast.

“Ayse made her concerto debut when she was just nine years old.

7) The Sarah Mann Company is promising “the feel-good play of the summer” with Waiting for God by Michael Aitkens at Brighton Open Air Theatre.

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/the-feel-good-play-of-the-summer-promised-for-brighton-open-air-theatre-3798380Sarah said: “It is a very funny and heart-warming play with some wicked one liners! Great accompanied with a picnic and wine! Sex, drugs and Saga cruises!”

The piece is an original stage play based on the popular BAFTA- nominated TV series.