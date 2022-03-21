Wife After Death is the comedy show in Ferring

Tickets are available on www.ticketsource.co.uk/fadCompany spokesman Alex Medwell said: “Wife After Death is a dark comedy written by Eric Chappell, who also wrote TV shows Rising Damp and Only When I Laugh. The stage play is set at the funeral of well-loved comedian and national treasure Dave Thursby.

“Dave is dead, and the truth is coming out. What do his wife and friends do now? More present than ever, Dave’s legacy begins to unfurl. The lies and deceit are revealed until eventually that which divided them, brings them together.”

Director Yasmin Nixon said: “This is the third time I have directed a play with a coffin in it and not surprisingly the themes are the same.

Wife After Death back LtoR Liz Holland Roy Stevens Dave Holden front LtoR Susan U'Ren Sally Carvey Lyndsey Kite

“We started rehearsing in January and have had such fun. This is a funny and touching play and credit should be given to the cast for all their ideas and for putting up with my interruptions.”

Yasmin has been involved with the theatre since she was about eight years old when she was cast as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, agreeing to do the part only because of the shiny shoes. Since then, Yasmin has been involved with many theatre projects, both amateur and professional, and she has enjoyed directing more than a hundred shows. This is the first time Yasmin is directing for FADS.

The cast of Wife After Death has filmed a promotional teaser trailer video at St Andrew’s Church, Ferring, with the kind permission of Rev Gary Ingram, who also makes a cameo appearance in the promotional film as The Vicar. The video is set at the church service in between Acts One and Two. Act One on stage sees friends and family gathering at Dave’s house for an uncomfortable open casket before the service, and Act Two returns to the house three weeks later for the dispersal of Dave’s ashes. Look for the promo video on FADS’ new YouTube channel, Facebook page or website.

Alex added: “The Cissbury Players merged with FADS in 2017. Two of Cissbury’s leading lights, Dave Holden and Lyndsey Kite, have between them performed in every FADS production since the merger with FADS. Dave and Lyndsey were often seen portraying husband and wife in Findon. Now in Ferring, they are again playing married couple Harvey (Dave’s writer) and Vi in this edgy, humorous comedy. With a strong cast in supporting roles, Roy Stevens plays Dave’s soppy agent Kevin and Susan U’Ren is Kevin’s nervous wife Jane. Salley Carvey is Dave’s vain widow Laura and Liz Holland upsets everything as the uninvited guest Kay… but who on earth is Kay? Get your tickets booked now to find out.” The show’s theme, music and lyrics Body of Material are written and sung by Alexander Medwell, with backing vocals from Worthing singer Terry Carvey and his wife Sally, who portrays Laura Thursby in this play.

Alex added: “If you enjoy Wife After Death, then next from FADS in June, is the comedy thriller The Ladykillers based on the 1955 Ealing comedy movie starring Alec Guinness.

“FADS’ open auditions for the six male and two female speaking roles, two other female non-speaking roles and the voice of the parrot, are on March 29 at 7.30pm in Ferring Village Hall.”

