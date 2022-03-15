Wivelsfield Little Theatre returns with The Vicar of Dibley

Wivelsfield Little Theatre

And to celebrate their return, their first production will be a stage version of the ever-popular Vicar of Dibley by Ian Gower and Paul Carpenter, adapted from the original TV series by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer.

Spokesman Joe Mott sets the scene: “It’s 1994 and an exciting time for the Church of England as the first women vicars are about to descend on their new parishes.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But how will the sleepy village of Dibley come to terms with these seismic events?

“How will the Parish Council under the stern control of David Horton respond to their new vicar?

“Will everybody be finished off by yet another of Mrs Cropley’s strange and gastronomically ghastly recipes or will the ever-dull Frank Pickle beat her to it? And finally will Alice and Hugo... well, do something?”

Director Elizabeth Burton said “It’s particularly exciting that as a group of non-professional actors we have the opportunity to perform such a popular show.

“We’re also pleased that Richard Curtis is donating the licence fee to this year’s Comic Relief, and we’re delighted to be involved in this wonderful charity.”

The performance dates are March 16-19, doors open 7pm.

Tickets are £9.50 and available via ticketsource/wlt or by telephoning the box office on 07754 895936.

Have you read: Hove date for indie giants Turin Brakes

Have you read: Everything you need to know: Chichester Festival Theatre summer 2022