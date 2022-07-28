Worthing-based band youngest winners in 30 years of Horsham Battle of the Bands 2022

Timeless is a band of five 15-year-old musicians, three from Worthing and two from Hove, who met at BIMM Institute Brighton.

Singers Brooke Largue-Wright from Steyning Grammar School and Lillis Murphy from Davison High School decided to put their own band together and invited Matt Powers from Worthing High School, Felix Pearcey from Aldridge Community Academy and Jake Marshall from Hove Park School to join them as drummer, guitarist and bass player.

Timeless was formed in April and performed at S'koolFest 2022 at the Pavilion Theatre in Worthing to great acclaim.

The band then took part in Horsham Battle of the Bands in the Human Nature Garden, Horsham, on Saturday, July 23, and won the Cover Acts competition.

April Largue-Wright said: "They are the youngest band to win in the 30 years the competition has been running. They did their first performance together at Worthing S'koolFest on June 24 and went on to win Battle of the Bands at Horsham."