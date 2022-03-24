Worthing Choral Society to sing a special Hymn for Ukraine

Worthing Choral Society

Now back at full strength after the pandemic and delighted with its November performance of Carmina Burana in Worthing’s Assembly Hall, the Choir is now performing Mozart’s Requiem, one of the greatest choral masterpieces.

Accompanied by Lancing College organist Philip White-Jones and featuring soprano Natalie Clifton-Griffith, contralto Alexandra Gibson, tenor Sam Barton and bass John Mackenzie, we are assured of a musical treat, says conductor Aedan Kerney said: “This work has always been special for me.

“Its music has captured the imagination of successive generations of singers in the 230 years since the composer’s death.

“The opening slow instrumental bars followed by the perfect 5th between the voices as they enter draw us into a musical experience which somehow transcends time and place.”

“Completing the programme, associate conductor Sam Barton will conduct Parry’s Coronation Anthem I was glad, Vaughan Williams’ Lord, Thou hast been our refuge, Judith Weir’s My Guardian Angel and Howard Goodall’s Love Divine. The Choir will also sing a special Hymn for Ukraine.”

The concert begins at 7.30pm.Tickets are priced at £12 available to buy for the concert at https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/23974Worthing Choral Society say it should also be possible to buy Easter concert tickets or on the door.

