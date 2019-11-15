Kitty Macfarlane brings Namer of Clouds to Seaford

A singer, songwriter and guitarist, whose debut album was praised by the Guardian for its beguiling poetry and tenderness, will be at Seaford’s Little Theatre on Friday, November 22 (7.30pm).

Kitty Macfarlane and her band’s Namer of Clouds album takes inspiration from the sky to the seabed. Her lyrics touch on intervention and rewilding, as well as climate change, migration and woman’s historical relationship with textiles and the land.

Kitty’s live show will be augmented by ‘found sounds’ recorded in locations from her home county of Somerset to Sardinia, including that of birdsong, waterfalls, clicking knitting needles and the wild.

As a bird enthusiast, Kitty was invited to guest-present several episodes of Radio 4’s Tweet of the Day last year. She also performed a live session on BBC Radio 2 in January this year.

Since releasing her debut EP, Tide & Time, back in 2016, and subsequently touring as support for Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, Blair Dunlop and Elephant Sessions, Kitty has received project funding from the English Folk Dance and Song Society, and more recently the Lynsey de Paul Prize for female songwriters.

The gig at the Little Theatre looks like it will be another sell-out show for presenters Seaford Sessions.

To find out more and to buy tickets for future events visit www.seafordsessions.org or head to Seaford tourist information office.

ABOUT SEAFORD SESSIONS

Seaford Sessions is a non-profit community organisation that brings live acoustic music to Seaford.

It is dedicated to putting on memorable shows that offer the best in folk, roots, and Americana.

This is also a ‘hushed’ seated venue so the bar is closed during performances.

The next gig will be Jacob & Drinkwater on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

