MAFS UK will be back soon but when exactly is it on? 👀📺

Married at First Sight UK is set to continue this week.

The show will have another truncated set of episodes.

Fans are facing another short week on the reality show.

It is almost time for MAFS UK to return for another week of drama. The reality show is set to continue the journey of its remaining couples.

E4 has been forced into a change of schedule due to the start of Celebrity Traitors. It will have a reduced number of episodes once again this week, unfortunately.

But when can you expect the show to be on this week? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does MAFS UK start today?

Married at First Sight UK series 10 brides Leah, Leigh, Nelly and Leisha during a dinner party. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

Married at First Sight UK will continue to keep viewers on their toes this week. The exact start time for episodes will be moved around again.

The reality show will start at 9pm on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It will start at the earlier time of 8pm on Wednesday.

E4 has also cut the number of episodes from five a week to four. It comes amid the start of Celebrity Traitors, which is on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Is MAFS UK on TV every day?

The show usually airs five episodes a week from Sundays to Thursdays, giving fans a break on Friday and Saturday nights. However, for the short term at least, the reality favourite has been reduced by one episode.

MAFS UK will be airing on E4 from Sunday to Wednesday this week. It will return for a new week of episodes on Sunday (October 19) and there will be episodes on October 20, 21, and 22.

It means there will be a break from Thursday (October 23) to next Sunday (October 26).

