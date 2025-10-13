MAFS UK has made a huge change to its schedule this week 🚨📺

MAFS UK is set for another schedule shake-up.

The show will keep viewers on their toes this week.

But when can you expect to be able to watch it?

MAFS UK fans are being warned that the show is set for another schedule shake-up. The hit reality show has adjusted its pattern amid the start of Celebrity Traitors.

Viewers will only have four episodes to be enjoyed once again, instead of the usual five. It is also set to be moved around to an early start for one day only, which could catch viewers out.

But when will MAFS UK be on TV this week? Here’s all you need to know:

Is MAFS UK on TV every day?

There's a change coming to Married at First Sight UK series 10 that is going to leave fans fuming. Pictured are couple Nelly and Steven. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

The show usually airs five episodes a week from Sundays to Thursdays, giving fans a break on Friday and Saturday nights. However, for the short term at least, the reality favourite has been reduced by one episode.

MAFS UK will be airing on E4 from Sunday to Wednesday this week. It returned for a new week on October 12 and there will be episodes on October 13, 14, and 15.

It means there will be a break from Thursday (October 16) to next Sunday (October 19).

What time does MAFS UK start on TV?

Viewers might be used to the regular rhythm of Married at First Sight UK now that it is in its fourth week. Most of the episodes will start at 9pm, but there is one twist again this week.

MAFS UK will start at 9pm on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday but the episode on Wednesday (October 15) is set to begin at the earlier time of 8pm. It has been moved to avoid clashing with Celebrity Traitors.

