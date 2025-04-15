Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Race Across the World will be back for season five.

Teams will once again race across Asia.

But if you can’t wait for the new series - here’s a show you need to watch

A brand new series of Race Across the World is set to begin on the BBC very soon. It will see a fresh set of five teams attempt to win the cash prize of £20,000.

The show is set to return on April 23 - just after the long Easter weekend. Whether you’ve only caught up with it recently or watch it from the start, you are probably looking for something to scratch that itch.

With the bank holidays approaching, I wanted to point you in the direction of a show that Race Across the World fans will just love. Here’s all you need to know:

Missing Race Across the World - try this show instead

Race Across the World series 5 | BBC

The BBC has confirmed that there will be nine episodes in series 5 of the hit competition show. Race Across the World will return on Wednesday April 23 on BBC and iPlayer.

However if you need something to scratch that particular itch, there is a web-series that can do just the job. It is called Jet Lag: The Game and fans of RATW will absolutely love it.

Unlike Race Across the World, this online show does feature a permanent cast - and they aren’t competing for a prize money. It sees the three regulars - and occasional guests - compete in races, games of hide and seek, capture the flag-esque games and more.

Taking place across the world, the seasons will often see teams racing from the top of New Zealand to the bottom - or even circumnavigate the world. They have a limited budget, but can do challenges to earn more money.

How to watch Jet Lag: The Game?

The show has 13 (and soon to be a half) seasons - with another one currently being filmed in South Korea. They can be found on YouTube, by going to this link , or also on the streaming service Nebula.

Episodes range in length from around half an hour to over 60 minutes - and each season has about 6 or 7. It also has a 9.4 rating on IMDb and it is bound to sink its hooks into you pretty quickly.

I saw my brother watching an episode at Christmas and I have proceeded to binge watch my way through season after season. It is incredibly watchable and they manage to make the stakes feel so high, despite it being the opposite in reality.

If you love Race Across the World, you need to do yourself a favour and watch Jet Lag: The Game. Let me know your thoughts when you do: [email protected] .

