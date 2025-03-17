Stevie Wonder announces five UK tour dates as part of Love, Light & Song 2025 - dates and tickets
- The incomparable Stevie Wonder is set to tour the United Kingdom during the summer.
- The hallowed musician is set for five dates, including performance at Lytham Festival and BST Hyde Park
- Here’s the full list of dates you can catch the Superstition singer, and what he performed when he was last on our shores.
One of the rightful names to sit alongside the phrase ‘living legend’ is set for more UK tour dates later this year, with Stevie Wonder set for an additional four UK performances.
Having already been confirmed for this year’s Lytham Festival, the Superstition singer is now set to perform in Manchester, Birmingham, Cardiff and a celebrated performance as part of this year’s BST Hyde Park series of events in London over the summer.
A child prodigy, he achieved his first #1 single, Fingertips Part 2, at the age of twelve, becoming the youngest artist to top the charts. He then made history by simultaneously holding the #1 spot on Billboard's Hot 100, R&B Singles, and Album charts.
His remarkable career boasts 49 Top Forty singles, 32 #1 hits, and over 100 million records sold worldwide. Wonder's accolades include 25 Grammy Awards, the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award. His landmark album, Songs In The Key of Life, is preserved in the Library of Congress's National Recording Registry for its cultural, historical, and aesthetic significance.
Beyond his musical achievements, Stevie Wonder's humanitarian work, philanthropic leadership, and generosity are equally profound. He has been honoured by organizations such as the President's Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, the Children's Diabetes Foundation, and the American Association of People with Disabilities.
Where is Stevie Wonder performing in the UK in 2025?
The Love, Light & Song UK tour is set to come to the following locations on the following dates:
- July 3 2025: Lytham Festival, Lytham
- July 5 2025: Co-op Live, Manchester
- July 8 2025: Utilita Arena, Birmingham
- July 9 2025: Blackweir Fields, Cardiff
- July 12 2025: BST Hyde Park, London
Where can I get tickets to see Stevie Wonder performing in the UK in 2025?
Pre-sale tickets
Lytham Festival
Those who have O2 Priority will be able to pick up tickets to Lytham Festival from March 19 2025, with Live Nation and Cuffe and Taylor pre-sale tickets will be available from March 20 2025.
BST Hyde Park
American Express pre-sales are set to take place later this morning (March 17 2025), with Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales taking place from March 20 2025.
Venue pre-sales and O2 Priority for the remaining dates will go on sale from March 19 2025, with Live Nation pre-sales taking place on March 20 2025.
General ticket sales
Lytham Festival
Tickets to Lytham Festival is set to go on general sale from March 21 2025 at 10am GMT through Ticketmaster
BST Hyde Park
Tickets to Stevie Wonder’s performance at BST Hyde Park is set to take place on March 21 2025 at 10am GMT, also through Ticketmaster.
All other shows will go on sale, once again through Ticketmaster, from March 21 2025 at 10am GMT.
What did Stevie Wonder perform when he last played in the UK?
That would be when Stevie performed at BST Hyde Park back in 2019. According to Setlist.FM, the legend performed the following set:As If You Read My Mind
- Master Blaster (Jammin')
- Jamming (Bob Marley & The Wailers song) (Bob Marley)
- Higher Ground
- Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing
- Rocket Love
- You and I (with Daley)
- For Once in My Life (Jean DuShon cover)
- That Girl
- Creepin' (with Corinne Bailey Rae)
- Signed, Sealed, Delivered I'm Yours
- What's Going On (Marvin Gaye song) (Marvin Gaye)
- Billie Jean (Michael Jackson song) (Michael Jackson)
- When Doves Cry (Prince)
- Let's Dance (David Bowie)
- Rehab (Amy Winehouse)
- Respect (Otis Redding song) (Aretha Franklin)
- Sir Duke
- I Wish
- Living for the City
- My Cherie Amour
- You Are the Sunshine of My Life
- Imagine (John Lennon cover)
- I Just Called to Say I Love You
- Do I Do
- Superstition
Will you be going to see Stevie Wonder on his new tour dates? Let us know your thoughts about this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.