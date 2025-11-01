Strictly Come Dancing is back - but when can you watch it? 🎃💃🕺

Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week.

Things are about to get spooky on the ballroom.

But when can you tune in this week?

Strictly Come Dancing’s remaining stars are limbering up and preparing to hit the ballroom floor once again. The couples will bring spooks but hopefully no scares this weekend.

In the sixth week of live shows, the celebrities and their professional dance partners will be taking on the fan favourite Halloween theme. The BBC has already revealed which songs will feature - and there’s some fantastic picks.

A favourite to win has emerged, at least with the bookies. However, it is still a long road to the Glitterball Trophy with plenty of twists and turns ahead.

But when can you expect Strictly to be on your TV screen this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does Strictly Come Dancing start on Saturday?

It is another full weekend of Strictly action as the beloved series returns for its Halloween special. The sixth live show will take place tonight (November 1) and is followed tomorrow (November 2) by results show.

Strictly Come Dancing will start at a different time yet again this week, it has been confirmed. It has been moved back to 6.35pm and will run for just shy of two hours, finishing at 8.20pm.

When is the Strictly Come Dancing results show for week 6?

The next results show is set to take place on Sunday (November 2). Once again, it will see the latest bottom-two announced and the next dance-off take place.

Strictly is due to begin at 7.15pm, which has been its regular start time. The results show will run for around 45 minutes and finish at 8pm.

It will be followed by Antiques Roadshow on BBC One. Strictly is available on demand via iPlayer if you can’t watch it live.

