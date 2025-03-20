It was hot sauce week on The Apprentice - but who was left feeling the burn? 🌶

It was The Apprentice meets Hot Ones in the latest episode.

Lord Alan Sugar tasked the remaining candidates to make their own hot sauces.

But who was left feeling the burn?

The Apprentice spiced up the formula in week eight as the candidates were challenged with making their own hot sauces. It certainly made for a spicy bit of TV on a Thursday evening and left Lord Alan Sugar ‘fuming’.

The BBC star and his aides cooked up quite the task and both teams were left feeling the burn. Yes, the puns will continue throughout this recap.

The Apprentice shocked fans last week with a surprise double firing - including a ‘series first’. It seriously thinned out the crowd as the show, which is celebrating its 20th year on TV, heads towards its conclusion.

But who was the latest candidate to be left hailing a taxi? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was fired in The Apprentice week 8?

Lord Alan Sugar | BBC / FremantleMedia Ltd

For the first time in a decade, both teams lost in the hot sauce task. Lord Sugar described the end results as ‘pathetic’ and he made the rare choice to have no winner.

It meant that we had another double firing. Melica was the first to be fired - but at least she has her A in GCSE drama.

On the other team, Emma was fired - as Lord Sugar decided to ‘ignore’ Anisa’s big mistake this week.

Who was in the boardroom this week?

After losing the task and taking the usual trip to the miserable café, Team Ascendancy and Parallel were left facing the heat in the boardroom. The grilling saw fingers pointed at plenty of people.

Mia brought back Anisa and Emma, while Amber-Rose brought back Melica and Dean. It was quite the crowded room.

What happened in this week’s task?

It proved to be a spicy week on The Apprentice as Lord Alan Sugar sent the teams back to the kitchen. Instead of tomatoes and potatoes, hot sauce was on the menu.

The Lord also revealed that it would be an episode where they had to film a TV advert. For those well-versed in The Apprentice - this can mean only one thing: at least one disaster.

Mia ended up as project manager, despite admitting that she had no experience in advertising. I feel like we’ve all heard how this story ends on The Apprentice over the years - and she was aiming for a ‘gourmet’ sauce more on the mild side.

Amber-Rose took up the PM mantle for the other team and opted to go down the fiery route - with Chisola suggesting they could also be experimental. In a strange move, Dean was appointed sub-team leader but after his spell in charge of the banking app last week he rejected it and Max took over instead.

Deciding on their brand, Mia settled on the name Umami Mami - which is a word that you’ve definitely heard on MasterChef a time or two in recent years.

In the kitchen Max and Dean were left coughing and spluttering as they attempted to come up with a sauce that was as fiery as possible. Rather understating things Max added “it packs a punch”.

Melica’s pitch to become the director for Amber-Rose’s team turned awkward quick as she tried to use the fact she got an A in drama at GCSE as a reason to be behind the camera. Oh and don’t worry she brought up the GCSE plenty more times throughout the episode.

Back in the kitchen with Dean and Max, they ended up with a sauce that Karen described as “boring”. While Anisa and Jordan ended up going to the wire as they struggled to settle on a recipe - ultimately getting a sauce with mango, saffron and rose water (or rose petals).

The race to the deadline meant that Mia’s team didn’t have a bottle available to feature in the advert. Which feels like an absolutely classic Apprentice moment - and left the directing team scrambling with Liam licking an empty plate clean.

Back over in the “prison”, it all started to get a bit When Harry Met Sally - but we got some great shocked reactions from Karen. Every cloud.

Cut to the next day and Amber-Rose was left frustrated with a misspelling in the name - Bangin instead of Bangin’. While the ad-side of Mia’s team were underwhelmed by the taste of their sauce.

The focus group wasn’t much kinder - to both teams truth be told. Anisa was a real trooper in trying to get people to raise their hands if they would recommend it - even demonstrating how to do it.

For both teams the pitches went about as well as you would expect and they were left in the hot seat. Umami Mami in particular took a real beating - mostly because the experts (shout out Levi Roots) struggled to even get it out of the bottle.

Don’t think we are going to see either of the hot sauces on an episode of Hot Ones anytime soon. Or on supermarket shelves.