The Piano series 3 will see a new mentor join the Channel 4 cast 🎹

The Piano is back for a third series on Channel 4.

Lang Lang left the popular show after the 2024 Christmas special

But who is his replacement?

Channel 4’s heart-warming show The Piano is back for a brand new series. It was last on our screens at Christmas and fans can expect a rather big change.

Popular mentor Lang Lang has departed the show - and a new face has joined Claudia Winkleman and Mika. It will follow the newest episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off .

But what time is The Piano on Channel 4 and who is the new mentor for series 3? Here’s all you need to know:

Why did Lang Lang leave The Piano?

The Piano series 3 | Channel 4

Having been a part of the show since it began back in February 2023. He had appeared in both series as well as the 2024 Christmas special.

Explaining the reason for his departure, Lang Lang said: “Being a mentor on The Piano and spending time with the talented pianists has been a true joy. The level of talent I have witnessed has been phenomenal and it has been a privilege to see the love for playing the piano across the UK.

“Due to international concert commitments, I will be stepping down for series three but am delighted to be passing the baton to my dear friend Jon Batiste, who I know will be fantastic in the role.”

Who is the new mentor?

Lang Lang has been replaced by Jon Batiste for series 3 of the Channel 4 show. He has recorded and performed with the world’s biggest superstars including Stevie Wonder, Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and Lana Del Rey. As well as having five Grammy wins under his belt, he has also won an Oscar for his work on Pixar’s 2020 film Soul and was nominated for an Oscar for the song ‘It Never Went Away’.

Most recently, Batiste made history and music with global megastar, singer-songwriter, Beyoncé as he joined forces with her as one of the collaborators on her hit country album, Cowboy Carter. Batiste and Beyoncé collaborated on the genre-bending track ‘American Requiem’, which Batiste wrote.

He said: “I am so happy to be a mentor on The Piano and to witness the pianists for the new series express themselves on the instrument I've dedicated my life to. This show will bring together my unique history of performing in both train stations and concert halls.

“No matter where, I always have believed that music at its best creates community and brings folks together in divided times. It will be a massive joy to do just that all around the UK train stations with the piano and new talent.

“In collaboration with Mika, an incredible songwriter and musician and Claudia with her own inimitable style, I can't wait for all the thrilling musical experiences ahead.”

What to expect from The Piano series 3?

Batiste will be joined by Mika and Claudia Winkleman as the trio travel to five iconic new railway stations to give gifted amateur pianists the chance to showcase their prowess on public pianos up and down the country.

When is The Piano on TV today?

Channel 4 will debut the brand new series of The Piano today (April 13). It is set to begin at 9pm and will follow The Great Celebrity Bake Off.

The first episode is due to run for just over an hour and finish at 10.05pm. The runtime includes ad-breaks.

