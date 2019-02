Entertainment listings for Friday to Thursday, February 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs across Sussex

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

COMEDY

GAG HOUSE COMEDY SUPERSTARS: £22, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. With Compere Mark Dolan.

KRATER COMEDY CLUB: Until Feb 10, 7pm/8pm/10.30pm, £5-£36.50 Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

HEADSTRONG CLUB: Benjamin Sovacool on energy studies and the necessity of interdisciplinary and inclusive research, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. £3.

LEWES RIVERSIDE CLUB: Diamonds by Andrew Pescott, 2pm St Thomas’ Church Hall, Cliffe, Lewes.

TEA DANCE: 1.30pm-3.45pm, £5 per person including tea or coffee. Southwater Leisure Centre, Pevensey Road, Southwater (off Cedar Drive). To find out more call 01403 733208 or Colin and Margaret on 01403 734409.

WALK: Meet 11am in the car park above Barns Green Village Hall, RH13 0PT, enter by way of the car park outside the Village Hall which is marked by yellow road markings. 2 mile HDC Health walk. Firm underfoot. One gentle incline, some views, can be muddy. Dogs welcome. 60 mins. Chatter 07720 714306.

CONCERTS

BLAKE: From £22.25, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

GIGS

LET’S GET FUNKED: £8, 7.30pm All Saints Centre, Friars Walk Lewes (01273) 486391. Funk, soul and reggae music.

LUTHER: £26.50, 7.30pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. The Luther Vandross Celebration.

NIGEL BAGGE BAND: £16, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Blues Night.

OPEN MIC: Warnham Comrades Club, 8.30pm-11pm.

RHYTHMIC (The Hat Man): Roffey Social Club, 8pm-11pm.

THE GRAND NOWHERE: £5, 7.45pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Single launch.

STAGE

WHO’S WHO?: £8-£9, 7.45pm until Feb 16 (Sat mat 2.30pm) Seaford Little Theatre, 4 Steyne Road, Seaford. Tickets available from tickets@seafordlittletheatre.co.uk or Redgold Opticians, Broad Street.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 9

COMEDY

LIVE AT THE DOME: £15-£20, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Mo Gilligan, Suzi Ruffell, Phil Wang, Jamali Maddix, compete Ivo Graham.

OLGA KOCH: Fight. £8-£10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: At Sea. From £8.50, 2pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

THE NOISE NEXT DOOR: Remix. From £13.50, 7.30pm Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing 01903 206206.

COMMUNITY

BOOK, PLANT AND TOY SALE: 10am-11.45am, St. Barnabas Pastoral Centre, Worth Road, Pound Hill, Crawley. Free entry. All welcome.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Balcombe Boundaries, 6 miles with William 01444 831098. Meet in the lay-by, London Road near church, 10.30am.

PATINA’S 18TH BIRTHDAY PARTY: Funk band Supernatural Things, DJs and cocktails. A fundraiser for Moving On 2019, 8pm Lewes Town Hall. £11 (£8 adv).

SUPPER: Lewes Passion Play Bring and Share Supper with Silent Auction, 7pm Christ Church, Prince Edward’s Road, Lewes. thelewespassionplay@gmail.com

WALK: Meet 10am, far end of Newbridge Nurseries car park, Broadbridge Heath. Five-mile HDC walk passing Rapkyns and Farlington School. Dogs on a lead. Join us in the cafe for refreshment. 2 hrs 15 mins. Liz 01403 263920 or Simon 01403 260599.

CONCERTS

ELECTRIX CHARITY CONCERT: Free with retiring collection, 7pm Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford.

GIGS

A BAND CALLED MALICE: The REC Rooms, Horsham, 7.30pm-11pm.

HORSHAM ROCKS PRESENTS: Chelle Dean Carfax Bandstand, Horsham, 1pm-3pm.

HOTTER THAN HELL: £12, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Kiss Tribute. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com or Si’s Sounds, Lewes.

LEWES SATURDAY FOLK CLUB: £6, 8pm Elephant and Castle, Lewes. Ramskyte.

MANBITESDOG: The Malt Shovel, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

SURFBORT: £7, 8pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Four-piece funk band.

T.REXTASY: £26.50, 8pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Tribute band.

UK PINK FLOYD EXPERIENCE: From £21.50, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. Tribute show.

YAK: Free, 5pm De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill (01424) 229111. Music’s Not Dead, in the Cafe Bar.

STAGE

SOURPUSS: £7, 11am/11.45am, The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Suitable for 3yr olds plus.

THE SHY MANIFESTO: £11.50-£15.50, 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. A classic coming-of-age story.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 10

COMEDY

JOHN-LUKE ROBERTS: £12, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. All I Wanna Do Is (FX: Gunshots) With a (FX: Gun Reloading) and a (FX: Cash Register) and Perform Some Comedy.

COMMUNITY

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Duddleswell on The Ashdown Forest, 10 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at Duddleswell car park, opposite the tea rooms, 10am.

LEWES FOOTPATHS GROUP: Buxted, 4 miles with Sally and Sue H 01825 371469. Meet at North Street car park, Lewes, 9.30am.

CONCERTS

BRIGHOUSE AND RASTRICK BAND: £11.25-£12.75, 3pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636.

BRIGHTON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £12.50-£39.50, 2.45pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. Stephen Bell conductor, Camilla Roberts soprano.

CHARITY CONCERT: £10, 2pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. East Grinstead Mayor’s Event.

LONDON PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA: £15-£25, 3pm Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (01323) 412000. The Music of Friends.

WORTHING SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA: From £9, 3pm Assembly Hall, Stoke Abbott Road, Worthing 01903 206206. Spring Concert 2019.

GIGS

HORSHAM FOLK CLUB: Normandy Centre, Horsham, 7.45pm-10pm.

JAH WOBBLE: £20-£22.75, 7.30pm Lewes Con Club, 139 High Street, Lewes 01273 473076. Jah Wobble and The Invaders Of The Heart. Tickets available from www.wegottickets.com

RESPECT TO ARETHA: £26.50, 7.30pm White Rock Theatre, Hastings (01424) 462288. Starring Letitia George.

SAMMY LEIGHTON CLAY: £6-£7.50, 7pm Latest MusicBar, 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton (01273) 687171. Plus Offshore.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 11

COMMUNITY

EVENING OF MEDIUMSHIP: With medium Andy Wheeler, 7.30pm, with refreshments and raffle £5, Barnham Community Hall, Yapton and Barnham SNU Spiritualist Pioneer Centre.

LEWES HISTORY GROUP: Thomas Cromwell and The Dissolution by Helen Poole, 7.30pm King’s Church, Brooks Road, Lewes. All welcome. Non-members £3.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: The Battle of Lewes by Allison Caffyn, and the group AGM, 7.30pm in Bridge Cottage, High Street, Uckfield.

WALK: Meet 10.30am, St Peter’s Church, Slinfold, RH13 0RR. Three-mile HDC walk passing some lovely old houses in the village and the Downs Link. Flat, with one short slope. It will be muddy. No dogs. 1.5 hrs. Jill 07780 701184 or Jean 07734 323321.

FILM

HORSHAM FILM SOCIETY: The Best of World Cinema, The Capitol, Horsham, 8pm. Closely Observed Trains, Czechoslovakia 1966, 93 mins. B&W. Czech & German, with English subtitles. Few European films are so affectionately remembered as Closely Observed Trains, one of the pinnacles of the Czech New Wave of the 60s, brutally cut short by the Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia in August 1968. An absurdly funny yet tragic coming-of-age story about a young employee at a rural train station in German-occupied Czechoslovakia in the last days of WWII, who is unwittingly caught up in the sweep of history. Guest membership available (tickets £5 on the door). Visit horshamfilmsociety.wix.com/horshamfilmsociety.

GIGS

ANDY BURROWS: £14, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480. Plus support.

THE RAILWAY TIMES ACOUSTIC SESSIONS: The Railway Inn, Billingshurst, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

RAIN MAN: £19.50-£34, 7.30pm until Feb 16 (Wed/Sat mat 2.30pm) The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. Classic Screen to Stage Company.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 12

COMEDY

ALFIE BROWN: Lunatic. £10, 8pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

COMMUNITY

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Three Churches and a Chapel, 8.5 miles with Brian J (07985 201335 on day). Meet at Ditchling Beacon car park, 10am. Or, Rottingdean and Ovingdean, 3.5 miles with Jill 01273 480167. Meet opposite The Art Cafe, Nevill Road, Rottingdean, 10am.

Post Work Fitness for Haywards Heath: At Lamb House. Every Tuesday, 4pm-6.30pm. Pilates: £5 Members, £7 non-members. Mindfulness: £3 members, £5 non-members. Reflexology and Physiotherapy appointments available (booking required) 5.30pm-6.30pm, all ages welcome.

WALK: Meet 10am at Village Hall car park in Hollands Way, Warnham RH12 3RH. 2+ miles HDC Health walk. Some gentle slopes and may be muddy. New walkers welcome. No dogs. 60 - 90 mins. Emmy 01403 255517.

GIGS

OPEN MIC: The Royal Oak, Crawley, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Bull Inn, Henfield, 8pm-11pm.

OPEN MIC: The Jolly Tanners, Haywards Heath, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

DR MICHAEL MOSLEY: From £25, 7.30pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. ‘Trust Fast Health’ with Dr Michael Mosley.

ELMER THE PATCHWORK ELEPHANT SHOW: £16.50, 1pm/3pm (10am/noon Feb 13) Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650.

TONY STOKWELL: 7.45pm The Hawth Theatre, Crawley (01293) 553636. An Evening of Mediumship with Psychic Tony Stockwell.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

COMMUNITY

ARTS SOCIETY: Uckfield, Lewes and Newick Arts Society, Eric Ravilious and the Lure of the Everyday by Jo Walton, 2.30pm in Uckfield Civic Centre.

BEACHY HEAD RAMBLERS: Ashdown Forest, Down to Airman’s Grave and Back up to A A Milne Memorial, 10.5 miles with Sue D 07803 086840. Meet at King’s Standing car park, Ashdown Forest, 10am.

CYCLE RIDE: Park and meet 10am, Broadbridge Heath Village Centre Social Club, Wickhurst Lane, RH12 3LY. Easy 8+ miles, mainly on-road ride to Sumner’s Pond, Barns Green. 3 hrs. If you require an HDC bike contact Ian Ford 07764 146338 or email ian.ford@horsham.gov.uk.

MID SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Talk, Charles II and his Escape Through Sussex in 1651 by Helen Poole, 7.30pm in the upstairs room in the Methodist Church Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. £4 including tea/coffee and biscuits.

STAMP CLUB: Seaford Stamp and Postcard Club, Maurice Shorten with a display on the 1971 postal strike, 7.30pm Constitutional club, Crouch Road, Seaford.

SUSSEX FAMILY HISTORY GROUP: War Memorials Register Project by Ian Hook, 7.30pm in the Ventnor Hall, Blatchington Road, Hove.

TALK: Three Green Initiatives in Lewes, a talk for Friends of Lewes, 7.45pm Lewes Town Hall. Non-members £3.

The Arts Society Horsham: Lecture at The Capitol. ‘The Arts and Crafts of Kashmir’ by Zara Fleming. Coffee from 9.45am, lecture 10.45am. Non-members are welcome for a fee of £5 payable on entry.

The Mid-Sussex Franco-British Society: Meeting 8pm-10pm, Function Suite, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards HeathPotiche (Trophy Wife) - Un film français de François Ozon avec sous-titres en anglais avec vedettes, deux icônes du cinéma français Catherine Deneuve et Gérard Depardieu. Members and visitors welcome. Info: Mrs. Barbara Stevens, 01444 452385, dandbstevens@btopenworld.com. Visit www.midsussexfrancobritish.co.uk. The annual Society membership fee is £22, payable in September. Visitor’s fee is £5 per evening, payable at meetings.

WALK: Meet 10am in the car park of the Holmbury St. Mary Village Hall (at the end of Felday Glade, Holbury St Mary off the B2126 Horsham Road, road runs beside the Royal Oak Public House) RH5 6PG. Hilly 5.5 miles. 1 stile. Dogs welcome. 2 hrs 45 mins. Mike 07855 502023.

GIGS

ALLUSINLOVE: £7, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

JAZZ CAFE: From £9, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. Featuring Winston Rollins (trombone) in the Cafe Bar.

STAGE

MANDY MUDEN: £18.50, 7.30pm Chequer Mead, East Grinstead (01342) 302000. Cunning Stunts.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 14

COMEDY

MATT’S COMEDY CLUB: Free, 8pm Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing 01903 206206. New Material Open Mic.

COMMUNITY

AGE UK: West Sussex Lamb House Activity Centre, Haywards Heath, 10.30am-2.30pm. Alternative Valentines Day. Set meal, cabaret act and raffle, £10. Call 01444 450 248 to book or for more details.

POLEGATE RAMBLERS: High, Over, Down and Across, 4.75 miles with Diane 644996 Or, Mills To Lock With A Kiss, 8 miles with Paul and Barbara 504908 Meet at Wannock Road Recreation Ground, 9.30am.

Talk: 2.30pm, Clair Hall, Perrymount Road, Haywards Heath. ‘Charles Darwin and the Galapagos Islands’ by Derek Barton.

GIGS

BARRY STEELE AND FRIENDS: From £22, 7.30pm Theatre Royal, Brighton 0844 871 7650. The Roy Orbison Story.

NIGHT FLOWERS: £8, 7.30pm Komedia, 44-47 Gardner Street, Brighton 0845 293 8480.

OPEN MIC: The Frog & Nightgown, Horsham, 8pm-11pm.

STAGE

STACEY DOOLEY: £17.50-£22.50, 7.30pm Brighton Dome (01273) 709709. An Evening With Stacey Dooley.

TOM GATES: Thursday to Sunday, February 14-17, £19.50-£21-50, The Capitol Theatre, Horsham, 01403 750220.

CINEMA

BRIGHTON

Cineworld Brighton Marina (0871 200 2000): 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.00, 4.50, 7.40; Thu 5.10. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 5.50, 8.40; Sat & Sun 12.10, 5.50, 8.40; Thu 2.20, 8.00. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.20, 8.30; Sat & Sun 8.30; Thu 2.50. Glass (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 9.00; Thu 8.50. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.40, 4.40, 7.50; Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.30, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 7.30; Sat & Sun 10.30, 12,00, 1.00, 2.30, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 7.30; Thu 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 8.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 5.10. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.10; Sat & Sun 10.40, 2.10. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.40, 8.00; Thu 2.30. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 6.30, 8.10; Sat 10.10, 11.00, 12.40, 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 6.30, 8.10; Sun 10.10, 12.40, 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 6.30, 8.10; Thu 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.50. 3D: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.20. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Thu 2.00, 4.50, 7.40. Instant Family (12A) Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.20. Notting Hill: 20th Anniversary Re-Issue (15) Thu 7.30.

Duke Of York’s (0871 902 5728): All Is True (12A) Fri, Sat & Mon 12.45, 6.00; Sun 5.30; Tue, Wed & Thu 6.00; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 12.45; Big Scream: Wed 12.45. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Fri, Sat, Mon & Wed 3.15, 8.30; Sun 2.45, 8.00; Tue & Thu 8.30; Silver Screen: Tue & Thu 3.15. Kids’ Club: Pinocchio (U) Sat 10.30. Toddler Time: The Gruffalo (U) Mon 11.30. Valentine’s Screening Vintage Sundays: Breakfast At Tiffany’s (PG) Sun 12.00.

BURGESS HILL

Orion (01444 243300): The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.20, 7.30; Sat & Sun 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 7.40. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.20, 5.00. Vice (15) Fri & Mon-Thu 8.05; Sat & Sun 8.20.

CHICHESTER

Cineworld (0871 2208000): IMAX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.10, 7.00; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.20, 4.10, 7.00. Boy Erased (tbc) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.00, 7.40; Wed & Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.30, 8.15. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.50; Wed 1.50. Escape Room (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 9.00; Wed 8.20. Glass (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.30, 4.40, 7.50; Sat 5.10, 8.00; Wed 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Thu 1.30. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00, 3.00, 5.50, 8.40; Sun 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.40, 7.40. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.10, 2.40, 3.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40; Sat & Sun 10.50, 12.20, 1.20, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.50; Wed 12.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.00, 7.30; Thu 12.00, 2.30, 4.00, 5.00, 6.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 3.00, 5.45, 8.30; Mon 7.50; Wed 2.20, 5.20, 7.20; Thu 1.10, 7.15. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.50; Sat & Sun 11.10, 2.10. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.00; Sat & Sun 12.40; Wed 12.15. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 6.30, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.10, 11.00, 12.40, 1.30, 3.10, 4.00, 5.40, 8.30, 8.10; Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 8.00. 3D: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.30. Vice (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.00. A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Movies For Juniors: The Grinch (U) Sat & Sun 10.10. Happy Death Day 2U (tbc) Wed 1.30, 6.30, 9.00; Thu 9.00. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Thu 2.10, 5.00, 7.50. Instant Family (12A) Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.40, 8.20. Notting Hill: 20th Anniversary Re-Issue (15) Thu 7.30.

New Park (01243 786650): A Star Is Born (15) Fri 12.30; Mon & Thu 8.30; Tue 12.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri & Tue 3.15, 8.45; Sat 11.45, 8.45; Sun 2.00, 8.00; Mon 12.30, 5.45; Wed 11.45, 4.45; Thu 12.30, 6.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri & Tue 6.00; Sat 6.15; Sun 5.00; Mon 3.00; Wed 2.15; Thu 3.15. Antony And Cleopatra (2018) (12A) Sat 2.15. Free Solo (12A) Sun 12.00.

CRANLEIGH

Arts Centre (01483 278000): Exhibition On Screen: Young Picasso (12A) Sat 2.00. The Wife (15) Wed 8.00.

CRAWLEY

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri 11.30, 12.50, 2.20, 5.10, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 9.50, 10.50; Sat 12.50, 6.10, 7.00, 9.50; Sun 12.50, 6.10, 7.00; Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 6.10, 7.00; Thu 10.30, 1.20, 6.00. 4DX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri-Thu 3.40, 9.10. IMAX 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Sat 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00, 10.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00. All Is True (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 6.00, 8.30; Thu 3.30, 8.50. Aquaman (12A) Fri, Mon & Tue 1.10, 7.20; Sat 7.20; Sun 8.40; Wed & Thu 11.00. Boy Erased (tbc) Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.50, 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.40, 5.30, 8.20. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri, Mon & Tue 5.00, 9.00; Sat, Sun & Wed 9.00. Escape Room (15) Fri 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 9.10, 11.00; Sat 3.30, 6.10, 9.10, 11.00; Sun 3.30, 6.10, 9.10; Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 9.10; Thu 12.00, 2.30, 5.00, 8.40. Glass (15) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.50, 2.50, 5.50, 8.50; Thu 11.40, 2.40, 5.40, 9.00. Green Book (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.20, 2.20, 5.15, 8.15; Sat & Sun 1.20, 5.15, 8.15; Thu 12.30, 4.50, 7.50. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 12.20, 1.40, 2.50, 4.10, 5.20, 6.40, 7.50; Sat & Sun 10.20, 11.10, 11.40, 12.20, 1.00, 1.40, 2.10, 2.50, 3.30, 4.10, 5.20, 6.40, 7.50; Thu 11.00, 12.20, 1.30, 2.50, 4.00, 5.20, 6.30, 7.50. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40, 10.30; Sat 2.20, 4.50, 7.40, 10.30; Sun 2.20, 4.50, 7.40; Mon & Tue 11.10, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Wed 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Thu 2.00, 7.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Fri, Mon & Tue 4.20; Sat 10.20, 12.40; Sun 10.20, 12.30, 4.20; Wed 4.30. Second Act (12A) Fri 11.30, 10.45; Sat 8.40; Mon & Tue 11.30. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 10.40, 8.40; Sat 10.45; Mon & Tue 10.40; Wed 11.00. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri 10.10, 11.20, 12.40, 1.50, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 8.10, 10.20; Sat 10.10, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.50, 2.30, 3.10, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 8.10, 10.20; Sun 10.10, 11.20, 12.00, 12.40, 1.50, 2.30, 3.10, 4.20, 5.00, 5.40, 8.10; Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10, 11.20, 12.40, 1.50, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 8.10; Thu 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 4.20, 5.40, 8.10. 4DX 3D: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri-Thu 10.40, 1.10, 6.30. 3D: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.40. Vice (15) Fri 2.00, 7.30, 10.40; Sat 7.30, 10.40; Sun 7.30; Mon & Tue 2.00, 8.40; Wed 1.30, 8.40. A Dog’s Way Home (PG) Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.10. Bumblebee (PG) Sat & Sun 11.30. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Malayalam: Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu (tbc) Sun 7.20. Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (PG) Sat & Sun 10.15. BTS: 2018 Love Yourself Tour In Seoul (U) Sat 4.20. Happy Death Day 2U (tbc) Wed 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.45; Thu 11.20, 1.50, 4.20, 6.50, 9.20. If Beale Street Could Talk (15) Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.45. Instant Family (12A) Thu 10.40, 12.00, 1.30, 2.50, 4.20, 5.40, 7.10, 8.30. Notting Hill: 20th Anniversary Re-Issue (15) Thu 7.30.

The Hawth (01293 553636): (Next film February 16.)

EASTBOURNE

Cineworld (0871 200 2000): 3D: Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.30, 8.10; Thu 5.20. Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 5.20; Sat & Sun 11.40, 5.20; Thu 2.30, 8.10. Glass (15) Fri-Thu 8.00. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.10, 5.10, 8.15; Thu 1.30, 8.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 7.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 11.30, 12.30, 2.00, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 7.30; Thu 3.00, 4.30, 5.30. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.30, 7.00; Sat & Sun 7.00; Thu 2.00, 7.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.15. 3D: The Lego Movie (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 4.45; Sat & Sun 11.45, 4.45. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.00, 2.15, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Thu 3.20, 4.50, 5.50, 7.30. Movies For Juniors: Disney Princess Season: Sleeping Beauty (U) Sat & Sun 10.00. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 11.10.

Instant Family (12A) Thu 2.10, 5.00, 7.50.

Curzon (01323 731441): The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 5.00; Sat & Sun 1.45, 3.55, 6.00. All Is True (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Green Book (12A) 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 5.10, 8.00. The Favourite (15) 8.10. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat & Sun 2.10.

EAST GRINSTEAD

Scott Cinemas – The Atrium Cinema (01342 321666): How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Sun 10.10. Silver Screen: King Of Thieves (15) Wed 10.10.

HAILSHAM

Pavilion (01323 841414): The Favourite (15) Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45. Aquaman (12A) Sat Sat 2.15, 7.45; Sun 2.15.

HASSOCKS

Adastra Hall (01273 842081): (Next film February 15.)

HAYWARDS HEATH

Clair Hall (01444 455440): (No films this week.)

HORSHAM

The Capitol (01403 750220): Exhibition On Screen: Young Picasso (12A) Tue 7.30. Beautiful Boy (15) Fri, Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 1.45, 4.45, 7.45; Sun 2.00, 4.45, 7.45; Tue 1.45, 4.45. All Is True (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.15, 8.15; Mon 2.15, 5.15. Family Film Fun Screening: Sherlock Gnomes (U) Sat 10.30. Blue Oasis Film Club Screening: All Is True (12A) Sat 11.00. Horsham Film Society: Closely Observed Trains (15) Mon 8.00. Box Office Babies Screening: All Is True (PG) Tue 10.30.

HURSTPIERPOINT

Players Theatre/Hurst Village Cinema (01273 835875): (Next film February 15.)

LEWES

Depot (01273 525354) (lewesdepot.org): All Is True (12A) Fri 2.00, 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Sat 1.45, 4.00, 6.30, 8.45; Sun 4.15, 6.30, 8.45; Mon 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Tue 12.00, 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Wed 3.45, 6.00, 8.15; Thu 3.15, 5.45, 8.15. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 2.15, 5.15, 8.00; Mon & Tue 2.30, 5.15, 8.00; Thu 2.45, 5.30, 8.00. Vice (15) Fri & Sun 4.00; Sat & Tue 8.00; Mon 1.00, 8.00; Wed 3.15; Thu 5.15. Britain On Film: LGBT Britain (PG) Fri 1.45, 9.00; Sat 6.00; Sun 9.00; Mon 3.30; Tue 5.45; Wed 8.30; Thu 3.15. The Raft (12A) Fri 7.00; Sat 1.30, 3.45, Sun 1.45, 7.00, Mon 5.45, Tue 3.30, Wed 1.15, 6.15; Thu 1.00. All About My Mother (15) Fri 10.00. Where The Wild Things Are (PG) Sat 11.00; Sun 11.15; Relaxed: Sat 11.15; Autism Friendly: Sun 11.30. Orphée (PG) Sun 2.00. True Romance (18) Thu 8.30.

LITTLEHAMPTON

Windmill Cinema (01903 715920): Colette (15) Fri & Mon 3.30, 8.40; Sat & Sun 6.05; Tue 3.30, 6.05. Bohemian Rhapsody (12A) Fri & Mon 6.00; Sat & Tue 8.30; Sun 3.30.

NEWHAVEN

Hillcrest Centre (01273 512376): (Next film February 16.)

SEAFORD

Seaford Community Cinema, Barn Theatre (www.seafordcinema.org): (Next film February 15.)

UCKFIELD

The Picture House (01825 764909): All Is True (12A) Fri & Mon 11.00, 1.30, 6.20, 8.35; Sat 10.20, 4.10, 6.20, 8.35; Sun 11.15, 4.10, 6.20, 8.35; Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.45, 6.20, 8.35; Thu 1.30, 6.20, 8.35; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.00. Green Book (12A) Fri 11.15, 2.15, 5.45, 8.25; Sat 12.30, 5.45, 8.25; Sun 11.30, 5.40, 8.20; Mon-Wed 11.30, 2.15, 5.40, 8.20; Thu 2.15, 5.40, 8.20; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 11.15. Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri, Sat & Thu 1.15, 6.10; Sun 5.45; Mon-Wed 11.15, 4.00. The Favourite (15) Fri 11.00, 3.35, 8.30; Sat 3.35, 8.30; Sun 3.10; Mon 1.30; Tue 2.00, 4.30; Wed 1.30, 4.00; Thu 3.40, 8.30; Parent & Baby Screening: Thu 10.45. Mary Queen Of Scots (15) Fri, Mon & Thu 3.45; Sat 3.10; Sun 1.30. Mary Poppins Returns (U) Sat 10.35, 1.30; Sun 12.30. Saturday Morning Movie: Nativity Rocks! (U) Sat 10.30. André Rieu’s 2019 New Year Concert (12A) Sun 3.00. Royal Opera House Encore: La Traviata (12A) Mon 7.00. Stage Russia: Smile Upon Us, Lord (12A) Tue 7.30. National Theatre Live Encore: Allelujah! (12A) Wed 7.15.

WORTHING

Dome (01903 823112): Alita: Battle Angel (12A) Fri, Tue & Thu 12.25, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.30, 3.15, 5.15, 8.30; Mon 2.50, 5.40, 7.45; Wed 12.15, 2.40, 5.20, 8.00. Disability Friendly Screening: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Wed 12.00. How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 2.45, 5.05, 7.30; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.20, 2.45, 5.55, 8.15; Mon 3.15, 5.20, 8.25; Wed 3.00, 5.25, 7.45. Instant Family (12A) Thu 8.15. Parent & Baby Screening: The Lego Movie 2 (U) Mon 12.00. Ralph Breaks The Internet (PG) Sat & Sun 10.00. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri, Tue & Thu 12.30; Mon 1.00; Wed 12.25. The Lego Movie 2 (U) Fri & Tue 12.15, 3.10, 5.40, 8.15; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.40, 3.20, 5.55, 8.00; Mon 12.15, 2.40, 5.40, 8.15; Wed 3.10, 5.40, 8.15; Thu 12.15, 3.10, 5.40.

Connaught (01903 206206): Can You Ever Forgive Me? (15) Fri & Wed 8.15; Sun, Tue & Thu 6.00; Mon 3.15, 8.20. The Favourite (15) Sun & Tue 12.15; Wed 2.45. Colette (15) Fri & Wed 12.15; Mon 12.45. Green Book (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 12.30, 5.40; Sun, Tue & Thu 3.00, 8.15; Mon 1.15, 8.30; Wed 12.30, 5.40. Stan And Ollie (PG) Fri 3.00; Mon 4.00; Thu 12.45. All Is True (12A) Fri, Sat & Wed 3.15, 8.30; Sun & Thu 12.30, 5.45; Mon 6.15; Tue 5.45; Dementia Friendly Screening: Tue 12.30. The Upside (12A) Fri & Wed 5.30; Sun, Tue & Thu 3.15; Mon 5.40. Saturday Morning Pictures: The Nutcracker And The Four Realms (PG) Sat 10.15. Free Solo (12A) Sun & Tue 8.30. Silver Screen: All Is True (12A) Mon 11.00. True Romance (18) Thu 8.30.

