Four of the best family-friendly events in East Sussex

Looking for something for the whole family to do over the next month? Here are four of the best upcoming events...

Sooty, Sweep and Soo bring some mischief to Eastbourne

Families can join Sooty at Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne, next month for the naughty little bear’s Laugh Out Loud Magic Show.

A spokesperson said: “Direct from their hit ITV series, Sooty, Sweep and Soo and TV’s Richard Cadell will amaze you with impossible tricks and sidesplitting jokes.

“Be astounded at Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

“With special guests circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialities of Fantasie de la Nuit.”

Performances will be at 11am and 2.30pm (£13, under 16s £11, family £42) on Sunday, March 3.

Call the box office on 01323 412 000.

Stand-up comedy for children

The Comedy Club 4 Kids returns to Brighton’s Komedia on Saturday, February 16 (2pm, doors 1.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “Since 2005, the club has been getting the best stand-ups and sketch acts from the international circuit to do their thing for an audience of children (aged 6+) and their families… but without the rude bits!

“It’s just like a normal comedy club, but it’s on in the day, kids are allowed in, and thus there is a higher than usual chance of heckles like ‘why is that your face?’”

Tickets cost £6.50-£8.50. Call the box office on 0845 293 8480.

The show lasts 60 minutes.

A thrilling night of Taiko drumming at the Dome

Tradition, spectacle and athleticism, Yamato: the Drummers of Japan have got the lot.

The show, which comes to Brighton Dome on February 15 (7.30pm), is built around traditional Taiko drumming.

More physically demanding that any other drumming style, performers must not only learn the traditional technique but also engage in an intensive endurance-training programme. Taiko drums can often weigh up to half a ton and to strike them effectively requires the full strength of a well-trained body. Yamato’s troupe starts each day with a 10km run and vigorous weight-training to keep themselves in peak physical condition and maintain the fitness needed for their two-hour shows.

Tickets cost £15-£25. Call 01273 709709.

A Hansel and Gretel puppet show for half-term

Hansel and Gretel will be performed by the renowned Norwich Puppet Theatre at the Civic Centre, Uckfield, on Friday, February 22 (11am).

It is the perfect entertainment for children aged three years and up, and all tickets are £7.50.

A spokesperson said: “Deep in an enchanted forest, everybody’s looking for something to eat. A tasty treat, a sticky sweet – some children’s feet?

“Journey to a bizarre and enticing kingdom in the woods, presided over by a flamboyant and hungry witch, in this colourful retelling of The Brothers Grimm’s classic fairy tale.”

Visit www.civiccentreuckfield.com.

